‘Covid Warrior’ Bhumi Pednekar shares tips to avoid a possible third wave

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was filled with horror stories emerging from an overstrained medical system buckling under the pressure of the surging number of cases. The silver lining – the crisis reinstated our faith in humanity as unknown faces stepped in to help in any way they could. This help was not just limited for family and friends, but for anyone seeking intervention in their hour of need.

One such angel who came forward to answer these cries for help is actor and conservationist Bhumi Pednekar, who worked tirelessly to save lives, dreams and families and did everything in her capacity to offer assistance to families battling with Covid-19.

A special web session series, HT City Shots of Life, curated with courageous, compassionate and committed individuals who fought from front line to save lives during the pandemic, features the actor to share her inspiring story and what compelled her to juggle a hectic schedule of shoots to become a ‘Covid Warrior’. She is joined by Pinki Biswas, whose pregnant sister-in-law and baby were saved with Pednekar’s intervention and Himanshu, one of her volunteers from north India.

“Me and my mom came down with Covid-19 and my mother was hospitalised for 12 days with a very bad infection. That’s when I realised that last year what we were dealing with was not a debauchery of our medical system. Even for me, with all the help that I have, found it very difficult to arrange plasma for her,” said Pednekar.

So, as soon as she recovered, she started ‘Covid Warrior’ to help other families affected by the disease. In no time, her twitter handle was flooded with cries for help. “I did not know that it would get this bad. I was flooded with SOS calls for those 45 days in April and May. It was one new patient every minute,” she added.

Today, the ‘Covid Warrior’ initiative has a country-wide network of over 400 people spread across the length and breadth of the country comprised of medicos, volunteers, doctors all offering help to those in need. “These are hundreds of unknown faces who are complete strangers, faceless angels trying to help people. That is the power of humanity. It has been such a heart breaking, yet beautiful journey for me which has reinstated my faith in humanity,” she added.

“In the network, we were getting 200-300 requests a day in the umbrella of medical relief. They were so varied, from milk for a new born child, echo machines and ventilators for children to air ambulances or even helping people with a procedures,” she added.

The session also featured Himanshu, who is an active volunteer working with Pednekar in Delhi NCR, which was among the worst hit regions during the second wave.

“I have been on twitter since 2.5 years and have a network of 60-70 friends who were using the medium to share jokes and entertain ourselves. On April 20, the second wave was at the highest so we decided to help others by posting verified leads on twitter for oxygen cylinders, oxygen refilling, ICU beds, ventilators, etc,” he said.

On May 10, he came across the case of an eight-year-old child came who had been in coma for seven days and was in desperate need of a ventilator bed. His father, a security guard, had limited means and he had lost his mother already.

“That is the first time I came into contact with Bhumi Ma’am. She asked for all the details of the child and asked me to call her immediately. Over the call, I found it hard to believe that I was talking to the actor Bhumi Pednekar. The message was amplified and we managed to save that boy’s life,” said Himanshu, who has escalated several cases to her since then.

One such family that is ever grateful for the help extended to them is the Biswas family, who was represented by Pinki Biswas at the show.

“My mother in law and sister in law got infected by Covid in our hometown Bulandshahr, where the only way of testing was an instant test at a government hospital. My sister in law who was eight months pregnant and whose oxygen levels were dipping to 60 urgently needed an oxygen cylinder. When I sought help, I received a call from Bhumi Ma’am herself and within 45 minutes, an oxygen cylinder was arranged and sent to my home. Believe me, it worked like magic,” said Pinki.

“We didn’t have money to afford a private hospital but Bhumi Ma’am said don’t worry. My sister in law delivered a baby girl that day and for the next week, she was being treated for Covid-19 and the baby also needed special care in an ICU. We could save these two lives only because of Bhumi Ma’am. I have no clue how we would have managed. She is so humble and grounded that you well never feel that you are talking to such a big star,” she added.

For the actor, the last few months have been an emotional journey was filled with ups and downs. The first loss was tough to deal with. “It was the case of a pregnant lady in Delhi where we managed to save the baby but the could not arrange an ICU bed for the mother and she died. I really broke down. But, my phone kept on buzzing with more pleas for help. That is when I realised that I need to detach and help those who are still waiting for my help,” she says.

She says her volunteers have been her strengths. This showed them the best side of humanity and how crises like these make us better people. None of them slept for more than 3 hours at night and there was not not one person who turned her away. Doctors even offered free consultation for those who couldn’t afford it.

Pednekar has been a ray of hope who has saved many lives. “Being an actor is my passion but this is my calling. I am very fortunate to be in a position of soft power and I can use it for the betterment of mankind,” she says.

With a third wave being anticipated, she cautions people to think of their safety first.

“What happened in the last wave was our failure as a society. The way we behaved through December and January – like everything is ok. Even though the restrictions have been eased out, the virus is still present and it is very very active. Everyone must get vaccinated, don’t be scared. Double mask, maintain social distancing and isolate yourself if you show symptoms,” is her advice.

Watch the full episode here.



