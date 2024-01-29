COWI in India introduces pioneering paternity leave policy

COWI announces a six-week paternity leave benefit for all aspiring fathers to enhance employee benefits in India. The benefit can be availed in three blocks and up to 12 months to help parents further pre- or post-delivery in childbirth or adoption.

COWI in India, a subsidiary of COWI A/S, a global engineering and design consultancy headquartered in Denmark, has implemented an industry-first initiative for its male employees in India by offering enhanced paternity leave benefits.

With a strong focus on employee well-being, male employees will be entitled to an extended paternity leave of up to six weeks or 30 working days, both in the case of childbirth and adoption. This move empowers them to take on a more balanced role in caring for their children during the crucial period of welcoming a new member to their family.

Commenting on this initiative, Rasmus Ødum, Group COO and Chairperson of COWI India, stated, "One of our core values i.e "We Care" drives us to care for our customers, people, and the planet. I am proud to say this is also evident in the COWI policies in India. Such initiatives help positively impact our colleagues and their family enabling work-life balance and create value for our customers and business performance.”

The enhanced paternity leave aims to assist new fathers in managing their personal and professional lives as part of the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive and open work environment. This enhancement will also aid working parents where fathers can help their partners smoothly transition back to their professional spaces.

When returning from maternity leave, the company also offers young mothers the option to work an additional six months from the comfort of their homes.

Highlighting the significance of their enhanced policy, Pierre de Rancourt, Managing Director of COWI India, noted, "We have always believed in the concept of 'trust-based' leaves, for the same reason COWI does not have a sick leave quota for employees. We believe the enhanced paternity benefit is a significant step forward in promoting overall well-being, which is crucial both during and after pregnancy. Often, it can be a challenging time for men juggling multiple responsibilities and risking burnout. With this policy, we hope they can achieve a better work-life balance and provide the much-needed support for their families."

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.