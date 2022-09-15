CPP raises benchmark in piping solutions for desalination plants globally

Human survival depends on access to clean potable water. Nearly 1 billion people globally lack access to drinking water and it is projected to reach 1.4 billion by 2050 according to World Meteorological Organization. Time has come to find other sources for potable drinking water. India has been blessed with a long coastline spanning from Gujarat in the West to Kolkata to the East. With over 1.3 billion population, India is slowly realizing the need to set up desalination plants in major coastal areas like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu to help supplement the potable water supply for the country. Chemical Process Piping, a sixty-year-old and India’s No.1 industrial piping solutions company that are pioneers in manufacturing GRP and FRP-based pipes for the Indian piping industry has played an integral part in setting up various desalination plants across the globe. CPP took part in the 4th Edition of Desalination in India which was held at Le Meridian in Delhi.

Over 2 Billion litres of desalinated potable water flows through CPP pipes worldwide and the number of litres is increasing slowly and steadily. CPP has been working on desalination projects globally since 2004, starting in Singapore, Melbourne, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and more. The company has worked on several key projects like the recently commissioned Desalination plant in Dahej in Bharuch Gujarat is one such example of CPP helping the Government of India in its path to solve the country’s water problems. The Dahej Desalination plant is capable of producing 100 MLD daily of desalinated water which will be used for industries as well as for residents.

Speaking at the 4th Edition of Desalination in India, Mr. Vijay Rajpurohit shared “With our six decade long legacy of being No 1 in industrial piping solutions in India, CPP has been an early entrant in the desalination market in India and across the world. We are now poised to be a well-equipped Make in India partner for the Government of India in their fight to solve the country’s water problem. We are the leaders in the Indian market for design, manufacture and installation of FRP piping for projects for Desalination, EPC, and other projects with our high pressure handling and durable pipes. CPP is poised to reach ₹300crs by 2024 in the pureplay FRP segment.”

The government of India is in process of establishing several desalination plants in cities and towns on the coastline. This is a step towards combating the water crisis which is starting to hit several states due to lack of rain or increase in population. He further added, “Though India has been a little slow to invest in desalination the Govt of India and private industry are definitely on the fast track to setting up new desalination plants and we as a company are ready to help curb the water crisis which is looming in the country.”

CPP is currently working on Nemmeli Desalination plant in Nemmeli in Tamil Nadu which will be open in 2023. The plant has the capacity to desalinate 150 MLD. CPP has laid over 12.5kms in FRP pipes at the facility ranging from 15mm to 1600mm in diameter at a cost of over ₹230 million

CPP has several first to its name, like installing a 50Km Fire water network for Petronas and for installing the largest FRP Cooling water line for a Nickel mine in Caledonia. As market leaders in GRP, FRP, GRE for close to six decades, CPP’s market share for FRP piping in Chlor- Alkali membrane cell plants is over 90 percent in India. Similarly, for the Soda ash plants it is over 80 percent market share. Further, the company has supplied FRP piping to over 25 desalination plants globally. The Chemical industry contributes 40 percent of its revenues while the rest of the markets bring in remaining 60 percent in aggregate. Chemical Process Piping CPP, is today one of the global leaders in the field of design, manufacture and installation of FRP, GRE and thermoplastic lined FRP pipes and fittings.

The company exports it’s piping solutiions to countries like Germany, Singapore, U.S.A., France, Finland, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Canada etc. The core industries CPP caters to are Power, Desalination, Chemical, Oil & Gas, and Metallurgy

About CPP:

Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.(CPP) is one of the Asia’s largest in the field of design, manufacturing and installation of FRP/GRP, GRE and Thermoplastic lined FRP/GRP Pipes and Fittings for the Water, Power(FGD Systems, Cooling Water lines, Desalination), Chemical, Metallurgy, Oil & Gas Industries. A two man unit started by Mr. B. S. Rajpurohit way back in 1964 has grown up in to a well diversified multi-product company. Mr. B.S. Rajpurohit was born in 1938 in a small village in Rajasthan. CPP are the market leaders in GRP, FRP, GRE for over five decades.

