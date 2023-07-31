CPS empowers rural India with healthcare professionals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Mumbai (CPS), a pioneering institution in the field of medical education, continues to make significant strides in spreading health education nationwide. CPS, a leading medical education institution in Mumbai, India, has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of over 45,000 postgraduate doctors, emerging as a beacon of excellence in the medical community. In line with its mission to provide cutting-edge training, CPS is proud to announce the establishment of a state-of-the-art Simulation Lab. This lab will offer students an immersive learning experience, enabling them to develop and practice clinical skills in a risk-free environment. The simulation modules will broaden the scope of training opportunities, covering various scenarios encountered in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, trauma, anaesthesia, emergency medicine, paediatrics, and more.

Established in 1912 under the visionary leadership of Surgeon Gen. Sir H. W. Stevenson, CPS has been at the forefront of medical education in India. It offers a diverse range of postgraduate courses to aspiring healthcare professionals, providing admission in CPS for individuals seeking advanced medical training. CPS has played a pivotal role in shaping healthcare outcomes in Maharashtra and beyond, contributing to the reduction of maternal and child mortality rates. Renowned cardiac surgeon and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty acknowledges CPS as the driving force behind Maharashtra's remarkable achievements in maternal healthcare.

"We are committed to spreading health education nationwide," said Dr. Girish Maindarkar, President of CPS. "The new Simulation Lab will provide our students with the opportunity to learn in a safe and controlled environment, which will help them develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed in their careers. We are confident that this new facility will make a significant contribution to the improvement of healthcare in India. Additionally, CPS offers a variety of courses that cater to the diverse needs of aspiring healthcare professionals, including CPS courses and CPS diploma programs. We are also committed to making medical education more accessible and affordable," Dr. Girish Maindarkar, President of CPS added.

The results achieved by CPS in recent years are a testament to its commitment to excellence. Graduates of CPS have secured promising placements in various healthcare settings, both in the public and private sectors. The comprehensive training received at CPS equips graduates with the necessary skills and confidence to excel in their careers. CPS alumni, such as Dr. M. J. Jassawalla, Dr. C. B. Purandare, Dr. Rumi Jehangir, and Dr. Sanjay Oak, have made significant contributions to the medical field, further bolstering CPS's reputation as a leading institution. CPS offers an extensive range of courses that cater to the diverse needs of aspiring healthcare professionals, including CPS fellowship programs, CPS PG diploma programs, and post-MBBS fellowship courses. These postgraduate programs provide students with valuable opportunities for post-graduation after MBBS, enabling them to pursue specialized areas of interest and obtain advanced degrees.

CPS faculty members play an instrumental role in guiding students towards success in their careers. They provide regular lecture series by renowned doctors, special lectures delivered by prominent faculties, and ongoing support and professional development for CPS alumni. Being a part of CPS offers numerous benefits for students, including the opportunity to pursue fellowship programs after MBBS. CPS is recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the National Medical Commission (NMC), ensuring that its courses meet the highest standards of medical education. The institution's dedication to spreading health education nationwide while maintaining affordable fees for both institutions and students sets it apart from its competition. CPS's focus on strengthening public sector hospitals and government systems has resulted in significant improvements in maternal and child healthcare, which remains a top priority for the government. As CPS continues its journey, the institution remains steadfast in its commitment to providing exceptional medical education and fostering the growth of healthcare professionals.

To know more about CPS admission, CPS courses, CPS diploma programs, CPS fellowship programs, and post-MBBS fellowship courses, visit the official website at www.cpsmumbai.org. CPS offers a wide range of MCI-recognized medical courses and NMC-recognized courses in various specialties, ensuring that aspiring healthcare professionals receive quality education and training.

About the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Mumbai

The College of Physicians & Surgeons of Mumbai, also known as CPS Mumbai or CPS Bombay, was established in 1912. It is an autonomous body dedicated to imparting postgraduate medical education and offers 10 Fellowship programs and 17 Diploma programs. CPS is committed to strengthening the healthcare system and providing comprehensive postgraduate training to doctors. With a rich history, CPS aims to bridge the gap between undergraduate and postgraduate ratios, make postgraduate diploma doctors accessible to all sections of society, upgrade district-level hospitals, and reduce maternal and child mortality rates. The college offers courses in various specialities, catering to the diverse needs of aspiring healthcare professionals.

