Craft Your Future at Apeejay Institute of Design: Where Vision Meets Precision

In a landscape where design remarkably organizes interactions and carves the environments, the Apeejay Institute of Design (AID) stands as a pioneering and sophisticated educational model in design. Situated at the core of creativity and innovation, AID is committed to shaping the forthcoming generation of creative visionaries, equipped with the capacity to develop new frontiers within the vast terrains of the design world.

Established in 1991 under the auspices of the revered Rajeshwari Sangeet Academy Trust in Jalandhar, AID has risen as a beacon of excellence, representative of the harmonious integration of artistic sensibility and rigorous design education. The institute aims to cultivate a refined artistic awareness and encourage a profound appreciation for aesthetics, thereby equipping its students with distinguished careers in the ever-evolving realms of design.

A Vortex of Innovative Learning

At AID, education surpasses traditional boundaries. The pedagogical approach is a sophisticated fusion of theoretical depth and practical rigor, designed to ignite intellectual curiosity and foster groundbreaking innovation. Engaging in a spectrum of live projects, industry collaborations, and international trade fairs, the students here develop an actionable understanding of the design industry, securing their positions as leaders in their respective fields.

State-of-the-art Infrastructure

The AID campus boasts 31 cutting-edge design studios and avant-garde fabrication laboratories, creating an optimal environment for creative ideation and meticulous execution. Beyond academic prowess, the institute provides a rich array of extracurricular activities through the art gallery, amphitheatre, and diverse clubs, ensuring a comprehensive educational experience that nurtures every aspect of student development.

True creativity thrives within a milieu that champions liberty and discovery. AID's campus serves as a dynamic hub, where students of varied heritages converge to exchange ideas and partake in an array of extracurricular pursuits and contests. This vibrant environment nurtures a cadre of dynamic, comprehensive personalities. A notable highlight is the annual 'Sports Day,' meticulously orchestrated to foster sportsmanship and promote a salubrious lifestyle among the scholars.

Foundational Mission and Visionary Leadership

Within the esteemed realms of classical education and cultural preservation, AID holds an unwavering commitment to nurturing the trinity of Art, Culture, and Design. This dedication is the bedrock of AID’s educational philosophy, inspiring a burgeoning generation of designers to embark on paths of creative discovery and cultural enrichment.

Under the prudent guidance of Ms. Reetu Betala, Advisor of Design Education, AID has continually refined its educational strategies. This evolution enriches the students with myriad opportunities for deep-seated research, engagements with industry luminaries and artisans, and immersion into the professional echelons of design.

The Evolution of Design Education

Design at AID is more than an academic discipline — it’s a solution-driven approach that combines strategic, in-depth research with practical applications, ensuring the students develop sustainable and commercially viable design solutions. This integrated approach not only imbues students with essential marketing and business acumen but also equips them with the skills necessary for professional triumph.

The aim is to offer an enriching educational journey for aspiring design students

An alumnus reflects, “Graduating in Interior Design in 2019 was a transformative experience. The program endowed me with the skills required to immediately thrive in the industry, enabling me to establish a successful furniture manufacturing and showroom business. I am profoundly grateful for the education that catapulted my professional journey.”

Students enthusiastically engage in extracurricular activities

A Journey of Creative Discovery

The institute believes that design education should be a lived experience. The curricula for both undergraduate and postgraduate programs are crafted to confront modern design challenges, sparking creativity and innovation in every student. The institute also prioritizes real-world experience, encouraging students to undertake live projects that enhance their self-confidence and client interaction skills. For example, students regularly participate in trade fairs, offering them firsthand insight into the industry.

Empowering Students through Holistic Learning

AID is committed to enriching student learning through regular industrial and field visits, which sharpen practical skills and industry knowledge. The design studios and workshops are catalysts for creativity, supported by activities such as outdoor studies integral to the Foundation program. Rayyan Khan, a student from the GDP II Foundation, shared his experience from a study trip to the Delhi Zoological Park: “Observing the thoughtfully designed elements within the zoo, like animal-shaped dustbins and benches, enhanced my understanding of form and function in design — a testament to AID’s immersive learning approach.”

AID enhances learning experiences via creative activities

Moreover, AID adopts a student-centric pedagogy, encouraging feedback on faculty and courses and rigorously monitoring performance through continuous assessments and practical exams, culminating in a comprehensive portfolio viva.

The distinguished faculty at AID employs curated learning techniques to provide students with deep insights into their fields, significantly enhancing their educational trajectory. AID fosters a research-oriented approach, encouraging students to engage in methodical data collection and analysis, thus identifying and addressing key design challenges.

Alumni Testimonials

Ankit Singh Bhandari, a distinguished alumnus, expressed profound appreciation for the Institute's nurturing and innovative ambiance, which catalyzed his holistic and professional development. “Upon concluding my Diploma and engaging in the industrial training segment, I promptly secured an internship at Futurebit Creative Labs Pvt. Ltd., assuming the role of Assistant Graphic Designer,” he stated.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Yashika Vashisht, another esteemed alumna, articulated, “Apeejay Institute of Design has been pivotal in honing my industry acumen. It has endowed me with an extensive comprehension of the profession’s subtleties and complexities. I am profoundly indebted to Advisor Ma’am and my devoted faculty for their steadfast support and mentorship throughout my educational voyage.”

Indisputably, AID's ardent advocacy for experiential education has been instrumental in forging versatile, market-ready professionals. AIDians benefit from a rich tapestry of internships spanning various disciplines. For example, participants in the Professional Design Diploma Program gain preliminary professional insights at eminent firms such as Dhall and Associates and Romeo Lane, setting a robust foundation for their culminating graduation project.

Placement at AID

AID has established preeminent collaborations with renowned global and domestic brands, providing its students with unparalleled mentorship and career prospects. The institute boasts a flawless record of100% placement assistance, placing graduates in prestigious entities such asZara, Timberland, andMarks & Spencer-London, among others.

The robust alumni network of the institute catalyzes dynamic interchanges between seasoned entrepreneurs and the academic community, bridging theoretical studies and practical industry applications. Proudly, AID has formalized partnerships with five distinguished alumni entrepreneurs through Memoranda of Understanding, reinforcing the dedication to cultivating design excellence.

Building on a strong foundation of industry integration and alumni collaboration, AID invites ambitious individuals to join the acclaimed design programs. The comprehensive admissions process is tailored to usher in the next generation of skilled designers, ready to make their mark in the world.

Admission Process

·Graduate Design Programs: 4-year full-time with specializations

· Communication Design

(Graphic Design, Digital Media, Interior Space Design, Exhibition Design and Window Display)

· Product Design

(Fashion Design, Furniture Design, and Packaging Design)

·Post Graduate Design Programs: 2-year full-time

· Fashion Design

· Graphic Design

· Interior Design

· Animation & Multimedia

Lateral entry mode following UGC’s choice-based credit system with APEEJAY STYA UNIVERSITY

· Diploma Programs: Full-time

EDD: Executives Diploma in Design

PDD:Professional Diploma in Design- Graduation – 2 year

Specialization:Fashion Design, Graphic Design and Interior Design

# NEPA – Government Initiative with Multi Entry/Exit Facility

Selection Procedure: Aptitude Test and Interview

All students of the degree program would have to complete the latter half of the courses at the university as per UGC norms.

AID has a longstanding global association and has partnered with the Arts University of Bournemouth (AUB). Enrolled students will be eligible for a scholarship in the first year.

Conclusion

The institute is ranked in Delhi and 4th nationally by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2024. Year after year,the institute offers a holistic learning experience that not only helps aspiring designers identify their inherent capabilities and realize their dreams but also enriches their professional journey.

For queries, please visit the official websitehttps://www.apeejay.edu/aid/

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.