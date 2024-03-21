"Crafting Luxury with a Goan Soul: A Conversation with Suraj Morajkar, MD of Sun Estates Developers"Story

Embark on a journey through the heart of luxury real estate development in Goa with Suraj Morajkar, the visionary Managing Director of Sun Estates Developers. Over the past 27 years, Suraj has led Sun Estates on a remarkable trajectory, blending contemporary designs with Goa's natural allure. In this exclusive interview, Suraj shares insights into his journey, the philosophy behind Sun Estates' projects, and the future of luxury living in Goa.

Can you tell us about your journey as a real estate developer in Goa and how your understanding of Goa's nature and landscape influenced real estate development?

Over the past 27 years, Sun Estate Developers has embarked on a remarkable journey in the realm of real estate development in Goa. Our journey has been characterized by a deep appreciation for Goa's unique blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and architectural heritage. We have meticulously honed our craft, mastering the art of harmonizing contemporary designs with the serene landscapes and traditional ethos of Goa. Understanding the essence of Goa is integral to our development philosophy. We recognize that Goa is not merely a location but a lifestyle, a feeling of 'susegad' that permeates through its villages and coastline. This understanding forms the cornerstone of our projects, where we strive to capture the essence of Goan charm and translate it into meticulously crafted living spaces. Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond mere construction; it is about preserving Goa's natural heritage for generations to come. By embracing eco-friendly practices and innovative design solutions, we strive to create developments that coexist harmoniously with nature.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Could you share some insights into these projects and what sets them apart in the real estate market?

As a Goan Real Estate Developer, Sun Estate Developers possesses an intimate understanding of the local landscape, climate, architecture, and topography. This expertise allows them to select prime locations and design projects that seamlessly blend with Goa's cultural and natural surroundings, offering residents an authentic Goan experience. Each project by Sun Estate Developers stands out for its unique offerings and exclusivity. With over 50 successful projects, Sun Estate Developers has built a diverse portfolio encompassing residential villas, luxury apartments, and hospitality ventures. This track record showcases our expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces that cater to the needs and preferences of discerning clientele. Whether it's the exquisite Saipem Hills Sol De Goa boutique hotel or the sprawling Hilton Goa Resort, every development under Sun Estates embodies luxury, comfort, and a sense of belonging.

Could you elaborate on the design philosophy behind your recent developments and how they cater to the needs of discerning buyers?

Our recent developments at Sun Estates Developers reflect a meticulous design philosophy that prioritizes sophistication, elegance, and functionality. Collaborating with renowned architects, we aim to cater to the discerning needs of our buyers by seamlessly blending contemporary designs with traditional sentiments. Our projects are carefully curated to harmonize with the natural landscapes of Goa, ensuring a perfect balance between urban creations and the region's cultural heritage. We take pride in our ability to create homes that not only meet the highest standards of luxury but also resonate with the essence of Goa, promising a unique living experience that combines comfort with a sense of belonging. Additionally, Sun Estates is the first developer to introduce fashion designers to collaborate on projects, such as Tarun Thailani, who contributed not only to boutique hotels but also residential projects almost 15 years ago. Our collaborations with internationally acclaimed architects further showcase our dedication to marrying modern luxury with Goa's timeless allure.

How has Suraj Morajkar’s expertise shaped the company's vision and contributed to its success in the luxury real estate market?

Suraj's journey from humble beginnings in Saipem to becoming a renowned realtor, builder, and hotelier reflects his unwavering determination and entrepreneurial spirit. He started Sun Estates Developers with minimal capital but abundant vision, which has since translated into projects worth over ₹3000 crore. Suraj's ability to seize opportunities, such as venturing into real estate by chance and successfully completing his first sale, underscores his astute business acumen. His approach to learning through experience, coupled with mentorship, has been instrumental in navigating the complexities of the real estate industry. Moreover, Suraj's commitment to giving back to the community is ingrained in Sun Estates Developers' ethos. From supporting art initiatives like the Serendipity Art Festival to spearheading efforts to rebuild schools and empower village youth through education trusts, Suraj exemplifies the company's values of social responsibility. In essence, Suraj Morajkar's leadership has not only propelled Sun Estates Developers to the forefront of the luxury real estate market but also instilled a culture of integrity, trust, and community engagement within the organization. As the company embarks on new ventures in hospitality and continues to redefine luxury living, Suraj's expertise remains indispensable in shaping its future endeavors.

Can you share some information about Sun Estates Developers' upcoming projects and how they reflect the company's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction?

Sun Estates Developers has recently unveiled two luxurious projects in the picturesque state of Goa, namely Sol Reserve and Saipem Hills 2. These projects, crafted by the esteemed Singapore-based architect BLINK, represent a harmonious blend of modern sophistication and timeless elegance. With a focus on haute couture-inspired designs, each unit within these upcoming projects is unique, ensuring residents experience unparalleled luxury and exclusivity. The company's collaboration with renowned architects underscores its commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the real estate industry. The company's dedication to developing homes with heart, mind, and soul resonates with discerning homeowners who seek not just a residence but a lifestyle statement. These testimonials serve as a testament to Sun Estates Developers' unwavering dedication to excellence and its ability to exceed the expectations of its clientele.

Looking ahead, what is Sun Estates Developers' vision for the future of luxury real estate in Goa, and how do you plan to continue contributing to the region's growth and development while maintaining its cultural heritage and natural allure?

Looking ahead, Sun Estates Developers envisions a future where luxury real estate in Goa seamlessly integrates with the region's cultural heritage and natural allure. In line with this vision, we are excited to announce our plans for a massive hospitality venture this year, alongside our ongoing residential projects. We are committed to preserving Goa's unique identity while contributing to its growth and development in a sustainable manner. Our future projects will not only showcase innovative designs and world-class amenities but also respect the local environment and community. By striking a balance between progress and preservation, we aim to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of luxury real estate in Goa, ensuring that it remains a coveted destination for discerning buyers seeking unparalleled elegance and tranquillity. Additionally, we are thrilled to announce our upcoming branded residential villa facing the ocean, just 7 to 8 minutes' drive from the north Goa beach, further solidifying our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We plan to launch this sea-facing project in August, offering residents a truly exquisite living experience amidst Goa's natural splendor.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.