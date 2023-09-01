Cranfield University: Exceptional Research and Education with Operational Aircraft

India, 31st August 2023: Cranfield University, one of the foremost UK based universities, is regarded as a premium education destination for candidates from both the UK and around the world, owing to its world-class facilities and world-renowned academics. Driving this decades-long legacy, the university has striven to create over the years a strong infrastructural foundation that enables various keen academic pursuits to be carried out with the support they merit. The robust infrastructure also gives an immersive learning experience for the cohort, which enhances their ability to excel.

About the university’s infrastructure, Cengiz Turkoglu, senior lecturer within the Safety and Accident Investigation Centre, commented, “At Cranfield University, we are privileged and proud to have many world-class facilities. Testing laboratories and workshops with various capabilities, an operational airport together with operational aircraft, both on-road and off-road testing platforms provide opportunities to all our researchers to conduct not only theoretical but also applied research. Developing and testing new technologies as part of our research activities also enable us to offer research-led teaching in our postgraduate courses. Furthermore, most of our facilities are also used by our academics during teaching activities to enhance student experience.”

What sets Cranfield University apart from other educational institutions is the university’s special emphasis on niche industry-related courses, such as Advanced Motorsport Mechatronics, Aviation Digital Technology Management, and Gun Systems Design, which enable candidates to find specialised roles in different industries. To support the specialisations that today’s advanced and dynamic market demands, the institution has built several laboratories, libraries and workshops where premium quality research-driven work can be performed.

Some of the notable infrastructures include the sub-atmospheric altitude test facility, the supercritical CO2 test facility, the wind tunnels, the surface structuring laboratory, the test and control sewer loops, the synthesis facility, the transonic/supersonic wind tunnel, the UAS system integration lab facility, UAV laboratory, UKCRIC National Research Facility for Water and Wastewater Treatment, the ultra precision machining laboratory, among others.

Additionally, in keeping with the green initiatives around the world, Cranfield University also has invested in several green buildings that have commendably met the exacting standards of the well-known Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM). The buildings are envisioned to have zero carbon standards, thus also setting an example of green thinking for the candidates, so that once they foray into society they will also innovate and lead the change in an environment-friendly fashion. Further, for the eco-friendly attitude that the university is proud of, Cranfield has garnered many accolades which include four consecutive years of the reputed Green Gown Awards.

The Aerospace Integrated Research Centre (AIRC), Digital Aviation Technology and Research Centre (DARTeC), Learning and Teaching Centre, and Stringfellow Hall are some of the recent and forthcoming green infrastructure initiatives of the institute.

Overall, in addition to its student-centric initiatives such as recruiting leading subject matter experts as faculty and attractive scholarship offers, Cranfield University has over the decades of its operations come to be known for delivering an excellent student experience both from an educational and research point of view. Due to the institute’s extensive investment in infrastructure, numerous successful Cranfield alumni have become leaders in their field and in terms of its future plans as well, it seeks to walk on the roadmap of excellence.

