Cranfield University’s PG education: Creating leaders in technology & management

India, 14th April 2022: Cranfield University is one of the leading and prestigious institutions that offers world-class education and transformational research in technology and management. Located in the peaceful English countryside in Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, the specialist postgraduate university brings industry-leading programmes, unrivalled facilities, close links with business, industry and governments, and an international outlook, which all combine to attract students and teaching staff from around the globe.

It ranks in the top ten in the UK for commercial research, consultancy and professional development. Further, the university has been honoured with the Queen's Anniversary Prize six times, a national honour given to educational institutions for work carried out in the public interest.

Cranfield University has one of the best teacher-student ratios for any university in the UK, with one member of academic staff to every five students. Ranked amongst the world’s top universities in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject; Cranfield University’s subject area ‘Engineering – Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing’ has been ranked 27th in the world and the university attained top scores in Employer and Academic Reputation. In addition, its ‘Business and Management Studies’ has risen to 110th in the rankings and ‘Environmental Sciences’ features in the top 200, achieving Cranfield’s highest score for Citations per Paper.

The university strongly believes in creating a practical difference, supporting economic growth, and having a great impact around the world.

With over 20 international alumni communities across the world, including China, India, Russia, Switzerland, and Brazil; Cranfield has a global outlook and a global community where the students develop as professionals and learn to apply their expert knowledge and skills in the global economy. It has a long track record of creating leaders and innovators in specialist areas of science, technology, engineering, and management. The university brings unique opportunities for students through remarkable infrastructural support by operating its runway, airport, fuel farm, air navigation service provider, aircrafts, and pilots.

Additionally, Cranfield’s School of Management is one of the few elite business schools to hold triple accreditation from AACSB International (the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), AMBA (the Association of MBAs) and EQUIS (EFMD Quality Improvement System). The institute focuses on practical real-world learning and leadership development with an equal emphasis on core aspects of business and finance to develop the confidence and competence of students to take on new challenges. With a long-standing legacy in management education, the School of Management has a global alumni network of over 28,000 members in over 130 countries worldwide.

Through its industry partnerships, applied research projects, executive education and professional development programmes, the university currently works with over 1,500 companies and organisations. The university offers unrivalled lifelong support to alumni, thus confirming its commitment to assist and further one's career journey at Cranfield and beyond.

To know more about the institution visit: https://bit.ly/3jAwGiP

