Creating awareness on iron deficiency anaemia helps address it better

According to the recent National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 57% of women in the age group of 15-49 years are anaemic and a staggering 59% of adolescent girls suffer from anaemia. Iron deficiency has been identified as a leading cause of anaemia in over 52% of pregnant women, posing serious health risks for the mother and the unborn child. The effects of anaemia are felt not only on a person’s health but also result in decreased work productivity and poor quality of life.

What is anaemia? In simple terms, when the body’s red blood cell count falls below the normal range, an individual is said to have anaemia. Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body, so their deficiency impacts the normal functioning of the entire body.

So, what is the best way to deal with the situation? Are there any remedial measures? It is important to inform people about the symptoms of iron deficiency anaemia and encourage them to seek Timely medical advice.

We asked Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter and Gamble Health Limited about iron deficiency anaemia and the awareness around it, and he shared several interesting insights, as part of She Studio Livogen Iron Woman, an initiative organised by Procter and Gamble Health Limited.

Education and awareness about anaemia

Common symptoms of anaemia include paleness of skin, tiredness or fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, headache. Indulging in day-to-day work seems to be a task due to tiredness and fatigue and it is very easy to overlook this owing to our stressful lives.

However, it is important for women not to ignore these symptoms or dismiss them as routine tiredness or fatigue. They should quickly seek proper medical advice. If diagnosed with iron deficiency anaemia your doctor can advise you on the appropriate dietary plan and the supplements you need to treat the condition

Mr Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India commented, “P&G Health has been dedicated to awareness and education efforts on iron deficiency in our 50 years of presence in India. Our flagship brand Livogen has been working to create awareness to help India Break free from Iron Deficiency Anaemia. By doing this we aim to raise awareness on iron deficiency anaemia, help people identify early symptoms, and take measures to overcome them.” He further added, “We are committed to continued efforts towards the day when we, as a country, will be free from Anaemia."

Livogen has been actively engaged towards imparting scientific learning through knowledge exchange forums for medical practitioners, including diagnostic workshops, continuing medical education, case-based discussions global discussion forums, Pharmacist awareness programs and creating patient and consumer awareness through media and social media campaigns to help them recognize early symptoms and seek timely treatment.

Initiatives to raise awareness

Through its school outreach program, ‘Yuvati’, P&G Health has been educating young girls living in semi-urban and rural areas about important health issues including iron deficiency anaemia. In the last four months, the program has successfully reached out to over 20,000 girls in 200 schools to inform them about iron deficiency anaemia, so that they can talk to their healthcare providers and take informed and early action. These educational sessions have been conducted by certified healthcare professionals. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has also partnered with P&G Health to help raise awareness of the need for early action.

The last word

We would like to remind our viewers/consumers to be more aware of symptoms. Iron deficiency can be overlooked most times. Symptoms like paleness of skin, tiredness or fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, headache are rising concerns across all ages and should not be ignored. Whenever you are faced with these symptoms, please do consult your doctor.

