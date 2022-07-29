Creating new Knowledge through Research and Innovation at Manav Rachna

To encounter and modify each life through an academically rigorous, cognitively stimulating, and encouraging atmosphere that nurtures creative, educational, and practical cross-disciplinary and intra-discipline research, institutions create a thriving research environment that inspires faculty and learners to develop the quest for new understanding, reality, and advancement. This strategy is a foundation that encourages all researchers to examine their work freely, methodically, objectively, and with integrity.

The highest level of academic achievement is a PhD, a doctorate research degree. With a Ph.D, students' understanding and problem-solving skills are improved, along with confidence, ability to communicate clearly, and other qualities that may help them find better employment. Although academia is regarded to be the most apparent job choice for PhD holders, the degree also opens up opportunities for employment in businesses that focus on research and innovation.

When it comes to research and innovation, institutions like Manav Rachna provide the optimum exposure to research scholars through its state-of-the-art research and innovation facilities. In order to create a highly elevated research environment for its researchers, at Manav Rachna, one of the nation's first academic research lab has been launched, i.e., Springer Nature Academic Research Lab. This research lab is open for scholars around the world. It allows students to advance their practical understanding, promote collaboration, nurture ideas, and display ingenuity. Additionally, it gives future researchers, teachers, and students a way to bond with prominent experts in their fields and understand advanced technologies.

State-of-the-art research labs, Research and Innovation Clusters, Innovation and Incubation Centre, research projects, paperpresentation, and sponsored R&D Projects contribute to groom researchers in advanced areas. The Manav Rachna Business Incubator set across more than 5,000 square feet area caters 24X7 to the requirements of budding entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators. Over the years, more than 80 companies have been incubated at the Manav Rachna’s campuses across India.

Manav Rachna has been a leader in the field of research 500+ active scholars (registered) and 165+ PhD degrees awarded in engineering, management, sociology, education, and biological sciences. The Institutions bring along over 100 plus qualified supervisors, supported by excellent infrastructure, well stocked library, and Plagiarism Turnitin software and dedicated Doctoral department to support researchers. Meritorious students are also given a research assistantship between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 per month.

All the higher learning institutes of Manav Rachna (encompassing Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies, Manav Rachna University and Manav Rachna Dental College) have NAAC ‘A’ Grade accreditation — making them one of the most prestigious institutes in higher education. The institutions have over 535+ Patents (filed/granted), 60+ global academic collaborations, 80+ Alumni & In Campus start-ups, and 7800 Research papers in International / National Journals and Conferences.

Manav Rachna offers some exceptional features that warrant your prerequisite to be on the lookout not just for thought-provoking outcomes but also for research methodologies that you are involved in: Enhanced classroom teaching, mandatory SPSS training for scholars, provision of remote access to all the scholars for accessing library database, ardent national and international researchers and academic leaders as PhD guides/supervisors, research and innovation clusters, research lab tie-ups to catalyze research and enhance the quality of research, over 30,000 e-journals from leading publishers and societies, e-books package comprising over 1.4 lac books, UGC digital library consortium e- Shodh Sindhu and much more.

With research, comes innovation as an important aspect for researchers to delve into at Manav Rachna. The achievements in the area of research and innovation of its alumni showcase the quality of its research education. It has produced numerous alumni who have made it big in various walks of life. Engineering alumni Yuvraj and Yashraj have 36 research projects and 15 patents to their credit and have been awarded with the prestigious Karamaveer Chakra. Alumnus Amit Kumar has been listed in the ‘UN Young Champions of the Earth’ program from the Asia Pacific region for his revolutionary air pollution mitigation project “Pariyayantra” developed at the campus itself.

Manav Rachna is currently accepting application for its research programme in wide range of areas, admission to which can be availed by August 4, 2022. You can Click here to sign up for a degree of the highest standards at Manav Rachna.

