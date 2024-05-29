Creating Vibrant Communities: Orris Group's Vision for Luxury Living

Luxury housing has evolved significantly over the years, transitioning from offering mere opulence to providing holistic experiences that cater to the evolving lifestyles. In regions like Delhi-NCR, this evolution is particularly pronounced, with developers like Orris Group playing a pivotal role in reshaping the luxury real estate landscape. Orris Group's journey towards transforming the luxury real estate sector in the NCR region has been guided by a vision of creating not just residences, but vibrant communities that embody the essence of modern luxury living.

As the Head of Sales at Orris Group, Anish Nanda has been instrumental in driving the company's vision for luxury real estate in the NCR region. Let's delve into Orris Group's journey and its vision for luxury living in the NCR, along with insights into the broader trends and impacts of luxury housing on the real estate sector.

Some edited excerpts:

Developers like Orris Group are playing a pivotal role in reshaping the luxury real estate landscape of Delhi-NCR.

Q: How have you observed the evolution of luxury housing trends over the years?

Anish Nanda: Luxury housing has evolved from the traditional format that offered more carpet areas, better facilities, leisure amenities, and more to hosting a seamless blend of exquisite design, advanced technology, and sustainable features. Today, luxury housing is more about offering personalised experiences, wellness amenities, and smart home integration, reflecting the evolving lifestyles and aspirations of affluent buyers. The integration of home offices and a serene environment in these projects has enhanced its allure among prospective buyers. Also, the segment is no longer limited to the UHNIs or CXOs, as business owners are now actively showing interest in the segment since its accessibility has increased.

Q: What insights can you provide into the transformation of the Delhi-NCR into a prominent destination for luxury residences, and how have changing buyer preferences influenced this shift?

Anish Nanda: The National Capital Region has witnessed a remarkable transformation into a hub for luxury residences due to various factors. This includes the emergence of prominent sectors/zones, improved infrastructure, and a shift in buyer preferences towards exclusive amenities, spacious layouts, and premium services. Along with these factors, there is a growing need for larger, well-designed spaces that support remote work and enhance the quality of family living. The real estate sector has been responding to these trends by offering a broad selection of opulent residences and apartments to suit a variety of interests.

Q: Given the increasing popularity of luxury housing, how do you foresee this segment enhancing the real estate landscape and impacting the sector as a whole?

Anish Nanda: The growing popularity of luxury housing has redefined the real estate landscape by elevating the standards of design, enhancing the availability of amenities, and offering diverse services. The current luxury housing segment not only caters to the changing needs of the buyers but also attracts investment, fostering innovation and competition within the sector. Simultaneously, it also contributes to urban development by creating iconic landmarks and enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of cities. Developers have been offering larger-scale projects that attract buyers by incorporating their preferences.

Q: Orris Group has played a significant role in reshaping NCR's luxury real estate sector. Could you delve into the journey and vision that drove this transformative process?

Anish Nanda: Orris Group's journey in reshaping NCR and especially Gurugram’s luxury real estate scene is driven by a vision of creating timeless, sustainable communities that thoughtfully integrate innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Through meticulous planning, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to excellence, we have introduced transformative projects that redefine luxury living and contribute to the region's urban development in a meaningful way. We have curated thoughtful projects in both commercial and residential segments, that align with our consumers’ preferences while matching global standards in terms of construction quality, architecture, lifestyle, and more.

Q: As your company gears up for the next phase of growth, how have you positioned yourselves to lead this new era and further elevate your contribution to the luxury real estate market?

Anish Nanda: As we prepare for the next phase of growth, we intend to retain our focus on innovation, sustainability, and a customer-centric approach. Our strategic focus on research and development, coupled with a dedicated team of professionals, enables us to anticipate market trends, adapt to changing consumer preferences, and deliver value to our customers in the luxury real estate segment. Our latest projects, Orris Gateway in the commercial segment and Woodview Residences in the residential segment are being developed with an approach that caters to our buyers’ needs in the most appropriate manner.

