Creative Technology Launches Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar Stage 360 In India

Singapore-based Creative Technology, one of the world's largest manufacturers and sellers of personal digital entertainment devices, is making a debut in the Indian market with its affordable, Dolby Atmos surround sound-equipped soundbar Stage 360.

The immensely popular Stage 360 is the latest addition to Creative's Stage series, and it is revolutionizing the surround sound equipment ecosystem. The soundbar, now available on Flipkart, gives users real-life atmospheric simulation in the comfort of their homes. It also provides a host of connectivity options, making it easier to integrate with the existing equipment at your home.

Powered with technology

Stage 360 is equipped with Dolby Atmos, a Dolby Laboratories audio technology that delivers 3D surround sound. It creates an immersive experience with cinema-grade and lifelike audio, and enables playback of audio content that demands a more realistic environment and sound stagings such as music concerts or virtual reality experiences. When paired with an A/V receiver, this soundbar becomes an ideal home theater system.

"The Dolby Atmos system uses height, width and depth to create a more intense audio experience with three-dimensional sound intensity. It works in two ways: it can create a more realistic audio environment by placing sounds from different directions on the same speakers, or it can create a more immersive experience by creating multiple sound channels that are placed around the audience," a Creative executive explains.

With Stage 360, a user gets a wide variety of wired and wireless connectivity options, including Bluetooth® 5.0, HDMI ARC, HDMI 2.0 x 2 and Optical-in. It gives a seamless user experience to both mobile and stationary users, allowing them to connect without hassle.

But that's not all — Stage 360 takes connectivity to a whole new level by providing users the option of streaming their favorite content directly from Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, etc. With Bluetooth connectivity, users will be able to stream music directly from their phones, tablets or laptops, sitting at a distance in a different part of their home.

All-new, custom-tuned racetrack drivers, as well as a dedicated long-throw subwoofer with a high excursion driver, are provided with Creative Stage 360, boosting your overall entertainment experience while providing deeper bass output.

Empowered with aesthetics

As its name suggests, aesthetics are essential for Creative. Like the best-in-class technology, Stage 360 has an appealing style and definition. The streamlined design and sturdy build of the soundbar complement the living space decor when connected to a television via an HDMI ARC cable, taking away cable clutter. It is the perfect minimalist soundbar for your living room.

“We are heavily invested in aesthetics, which is essential for us as a company. We also believe in investing in product design and research and development. We've always thought of products as art and technology projects, with technology and art forming essential elements. It's not just about ensuring that the technology is effective but also about creating a beautiful product that people will want to use,” a Creative Technology executive in India told this publication.

Stage 360 doesn't take up valuable space in your living room — the soundbar is just 56.5 cm/22.2" wide. Despite its compact size, it is powerful enough for high-duty performance. The tower-sized subwoofer measures 115 x 250 x 422 mm/4.5 x 9.8 x 16.6 inches.

In sync with tradition

Stage 360 derives from Creative's rich legacy of being the prime mover in the audio technology and innovation space. The company was founded in 1981 by Singaporean inventor and billionaire entrepreneur Sim Wong Hoo, the maker of Sound Blaster audio cards.

Prior to the 1991 Multimedia PC Revolution, PCs had no sound. The Sound Blaster sound card, which he produced in 1989, became the de facto audio standard for PCs. In over 30 years, over 400 million units of Sound Blaster have been sold.

"Creative is always at the cutting edge of audio technologies, across a broad spectrum of products. We deliver digital entertainment with innovative audio solutions including premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, headphone amplifiers and digital audio converters, and next generation audiophile-grade home entertainment systems," the company says.

Creative has a long list of innovations credited to its name. For instance, in 2016, it introduced X-Fi Sonic Carrier, a cutting-edge hi-resolution audio and video delivery system for home entertainment often referred to as the 'future of audio'.

Creative launched a game-changing technology for headphones in 2018 called Super X-Fi Headphone Holography. Super X-Fi's unique feature is that it creates a custom audio profile using artificial intelligence, based on a person's unique anthropometry. Computational audio is used to emulate a multi-speaker studio listening experience in headphones, replicating the same original depth, detail, realism, and expansiveness as a studio.

Creative Technology’s SXFI CARRIER, which comes with built-in Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography, is also available in the Indian market. Jointly developed by Creative and Dolby Laboratories, it brings the best of the 15.2 Sonic Carrier but at a fraction of the price.

This innovative technology has won multiple awards around the world. These include the 23 Best of Show recognition at CES 2019-2020, among others.

Living up to this sound legacy, Stage 360, too, has brought recognition for Creative. It was recently awarded a Silver award at Cowcotland and made it to the Tech Advisor's best audio soundbar list as the 'best budget soundbar'.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.