Creatorshala is India's library for content creators & Social media influencers

Blogging has recently gained popularity as a way to establish a favourable online reputation through easily available content. It is clear from the growing number of new graduates who join the startup bandwagon that being an entrepreneur fascinates them more than working for someone else. However, to reach somewhere, everyone does start somewhere. To aid the process, Himanshu Mittal has come up with Creatoshala, of course, you might have heard. But what is it exactly about?

“For the content creators, by the content creators”

Creatorshala is an exclusive platform for social media enthusiasts, influencers and bloggers who are striving to reach the top of the game. It is a network of such people who connect on this platform, express their thoughts, share their ideology and of course, bag in the brand collaborations that they deserve. Owned by Himanshu Mittal, he believes that everyone has their own unique story and is surely motivating for newbies which prepares them for the challenges ahead.

Apart from sharing your success story, one also comes across multiple such road paths and roadblocks faced by fellow colleagues and these experiences might prove to be vital in their journey ahead. We entertain a wide range of sectors which includes communities such as fashion, travel beauty, lifestyle, food, luxury, travel, music and whatnot.

What makes Creatorshala different?

Currently, there are multiple platforms and spaces that have been designed and are available on the internet for celebrities and influencers. These spaces execute a fine job by giving the spotlight and recognition to their fellow verified celebrities. However, people who get overshadowed on these platforms are social media influencers and content creators who are striving for their way up in this competitive world. Himanshu acknowledged and went on a mission to make a platform which is solely dedicated to social media influencers and content creators.

Creatorshala is the first-ever platform to promote rising stars from social media platforms. It is designed in a way, that every Creatorshala user will be allotted a special magazine-like interface on this platform so as to attract every potential collaboration that the user aims for. A magazine-like interface implies, that every user would have a detailed description of the nature of the content they make as well as their past work and experience. Creatorshala will be a medium between these talented, and hardworking social media influencers and high-profile brands and companies. These not only will aid these creators in bagging a brand deal but will also be a guiding torch for the brands as they would get a variety of talent and can select them based on their preferences

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.