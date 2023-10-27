CRED garage: Your Vehicle's New Best Friend

CRED has introduced garage - a feature that redefines your CRED experience and takes your vehicle management to the next level, making your life more convenient, secure, and hassle-free.

CRED garage encourages vehicle owners to establish good habits that extend the life and value of their cars. Friendly reminders for essential tasks like pollution checks, emission tests, and insurance renewals ensure their vehicle stays in mint condition. Members will save time and money, worry less, and enjoy their cars more. Members will also enjoy rewards, offers, and deals across transactions. Members can also renew motor insurance & and get member-exclusive perks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Managing vehicles on CRED ensures streamlined access to crucial vehicle information

Managing vehicles on CRED ensures streamlined access to crucial vehicle information, keeps you updated on essential reminders, and offers a one-stop hub for effortless vehicle maintenance, all through a simple process on your CRED platform.

Control Panel: Use the control panel for FASTag information and recharge, access challan information, receive emission checks and insurance reminders, track fuel prices, and gain automobile spending tracking and insights across all your vehicles.

Use the control panel for FASTag information and recharge, access challan information, receive emission checks and insurance reminders, track fuel prices, and gain automobile spending tracking and insights across all your vehicles. Document Management: Store your Driver's License, Registration Certificate, and insurance documents on your CRED app with the added convenience of Digilocker integration to fetch official documents when needed.

Store your Driver's License, Registration Certificate, and insurance documents on your CRED app with the added convenience of Digilocker integration to fetch official documents when needed. Reminders and Alerts: Stay on top of important dates with timely reminders. CRED Garage ensures you get insurance renewals, emission checks, and PUC due dates. Get alerts on FASTag recharge and challan notifications.

Stay on top of important dates with timely reminders. CRED Garage ensures you get insurance renewals, emission checks, and PUC due dates. Get alerts on FASTag recharge and challan notifications. Motor Insurance: CRED Garage makes insurance renewal easy for our members. Enjoy member-exclusive perks that ensure the best motor insurance deals.

For more information, visit https://cred.club/garage

A Step-By-Step Guide to Park Your Vehicle at CRED garage:

Fire up the CRED app

You will see a notification on the home page or search for garage in the Explore CRED section

On the garage page, add your vehicles by entering your vehicle number

You are all set - manage, maintain & obsess - all in one place CRED garage

CRED garage is not just a feature; it's a game-changer for vehicle owners. With its many benefits and intuitive interface, you can be a winner today and every day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!