CRED offers 100% cashback on credit card bill for one IPL fan every match

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 10:04 IST

Credit card bill payment app, CRED, has come on board as the official partner of the most awaited event of the year, the Indian Premier League 2020. With this partnership, CRED is taking credit card bill payments to new levels by making winning experiences out of the most memorable moments of each IPL match.

A critical part of CRED’s mission has been financial literacy and educating audiences on better utilization of their finances, especially credit. This IPL, CRED continues to work towards this goal along with ensuring the rewards keep on coming. CRED kick-started its IPL journey with a host of activities that are set to add additional excitement to the cricket viewing experience without taking away from the game. In a bid to encourage responsible financial behavior, CRED announced that members who pay their bills during CRED Power Play can win assured cashback on their transactions. What’s more, is that one member stands to win 100% cashback on their credit card bill payment. This lucky person will also be part of a special video mention during the live broadcast of the match.

Continuing the excitement on the app as well, a raffle will be hosted on the CRED app. The winner of the raffle will get to be on television during a live IPL match and showcase their support for their favorite team.

The fun does not stop here. CRED also wanted to entertain the wider audience and has launched an ad film campaign ‘CRED: Not Everyone Gets It’. This campaign comprises three ad films that feature iconic names from the Bollywood Film Fraternity. Bollywood’s leading actor, Anil Kapoor kickstarted the campaign on September 19th with his personalized 90’s style that all of us remember well.

This was followed by the audience witnessing unforgettable dance skills of none other than Madhuri Dixit.

The icing on the cake to conclude the campaign was the ad film that features legendary musician and singer Bappi Lahiri.

And there is more. In order to create larger impact on the society, CRED community takes part in timely missions that support topical causes. This time, members of CRED will get an opportunity to support talented young children who lack the access to resources to hone their sporting acumen. CRED is collaborating with Sports Coaching Foundation (via GiveIndia) that partners with 300 government schools across the country to train children in multiple sports including cricket so as to identify and enable talent. Through this mission, CRED aims to sponsor about 2 million cricket lessons for over 5000 students from different states in the country.

CRED is a members-only club that rewards individuals for their timely credit card bill payments by providing them exclusive offers and access to premium experiences. It is a platform that allows credit card users to manage multiple cards along with an analysis of their credit score. Members with a high Experian or CRIF score are eligible for admission to CRED and exclusive rewards upon payment of their credit card bills.