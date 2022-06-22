Credit score: Know the meaning of the range, how to check and improve your score

Credit score checking provisions are now readily available on the internet. Fintech companies, private financial institutions, and credit rating agencies offer you the service to check credit score online and within seconds. You can initiate a free CIBIL Score check on the official CIBIL webpage once a year. The ability to do a CIBIL Score free check wasn’t always possible or as easily accessible as it is today, and there are many notable benefits of doing so. For one, by knowing your CIBIL Score, you get a better idea of your credit health. This assessment is usually based on your CIBIL Score, which ranges between 300 and 900 and is a marker of your creditworthiness.

Aside from that, frequent credit score checking can safeguard your finances from fraud. Unwarranted negative shifts in your score can point to the misuse of your information and you can notice these signs if you check your credit score often. However, to make sense of the data presented in your credit report, there are a few key aspects to note. To highlight these and to offer insight on the different ways to improve your score, read on.

Credit score range: Important facts to know

Your credit score can range from 300 to 900. If you have no prior experience with credit, you may be assigned the ‘NA’ or ‘NH’ tags. Do not be alarmed as these indicate that you do have enough of a history to be assigned a score. If you are assigned a score that falls between the above-mentioned range, you should know what it signifies. Here is a quick breakdown.

Credit score below 600: Any score below 600 is considered very poor. It will be challenging to access new as lenders usually do not approve applicants with such scores.

Credit score between 601 – 649: These are poor scores and indicate low creditworthiness. Applicants with such scores may not get easy approval and will be required to submit additional documentation to qualify for credit.

Credit score between 650 – 699: These are fair scores. Many lenders and issuers will extend new credit to applicants with a score within this range.

Credit score between 700 – 749: These are viewed as good credit scores and you can easily qualify for loans and new credit. In some instances, you may even get pre-approved offers.

Credit score between 750 – 900: These are considered excellent scores. Lenders will actively offer special credit deals to applicants with such scores.

CIBIL Score: How to check and compare online

There are many options to choose from if you want to do a free CIBIL Score check. Many financial institutions offer the service on their websites, and the process usually involves filling out a form with your personal information. Alternatively, you can avail of the service on the official CIBIL website as well. Here is a quick and easy guide to follow.

Go to the official CIBIL website

Scroll down to the ‘Self Service’ section

Look for the text ‘To get your free Annual CIBIL Score & Report, Click Here’ and click on the link

Input the required details into the enrolment form

Enter the required information to verify your identity

Wait to get redirected to your dashboard

Check your free CIBIL Score and download your free CIBIL report

Do note that you may only check your CIBIL Score for free once a year, after which you will be required to have a paid subscription to access your score or report. Another option is to do a CIBIL Score check through service providers such as Bajaj Finserv. Here, you need only fill out a quick online form, enter your PAN number, and verify your identity. The process takes minutes, and you can easily get your free CIBIL Score.

Credit score: How to improve your score efficiently

Building and maintaining an excellent credit score takes time. There are no shortcuts and you will have to work on it consistently. Here are a few smart ways to improve your credit score to ensure you get started on the right path.

Rectify errors in your report

The quickest way to improve your score is to fix errors in your report. These may be misreported details about active or closed accounts, linked phone numbers, or missing information. Sometimes, you may find suspicious enquiries into your profile that can lower your score. Raise a dispute against such issues, and your score should improve.

Have a healthy credit mix

Your credit score is impacted by the different types of credit you have experience with. It is wise to have a balance of secured and unsecured credit. Avoid having too much-unsecured credit as it can negatively impact your score.

Do not overuse your assigned credit limit

Generally, it is recommended that you maintain a credit utilisation ratio of 30%. This means that you shouldn’t use more than 30% of the total assigned credit. Check your credit report and calculate your usage amount. If you have been exceeding this limit regularly, cut back on your dependence on credit and your score should improve.

Build a stable repayment history

Your repayment history greatly influences your credit score. This is why you must prioritise repayment and minimise the risk of default. A steady repayment track record is key to improving your score. Aside from this, it is wise to maintain your oldest credit accounts. Avoid closing these accounts, especially if you have had a history of consistent payments on record.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To do a CIBIL Score check by PAN card, and without any hassles whatsoever, visit the Bajaj Finserv website. All you have to do is fill out a simple form with basic information and you can get your free CIBIL Score within seconds. Services like these ensure you have access to vital credit information about your financial profile. What’s more, with easy access to your credit profile, you can be proactive about improving your credit health and score. Remember, having an excellent score benefits you in many ways as it simplifies access to credit and ensures you get the best offers from top issuers in the country.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}