CRED’s summer sale is now live - Get up to 80% discounts on season’s essentials

April 27, 2022, Bengaluru: This summer, you can reinvent yourself and your space, to bring back what summertime actually stands for with CRED summer sale, which is live from April 26-30. The sale will feature summer essentials with 5000+ products across wellness, beauty, grooming, electronics and more. CRED members will get up to 80% off on top brands like Noise, Beardo, Yoga Bar, Sleepy Owl and more. This is not all - members can look forward to special rewards, jackpots and many exciting deals.

CRED members can win rewards, jackpots, and avail additional discounts by using their CRED coins. ‘What’s more? This summer, CRED has a special treat for members. Summer feels like summer when mangoes make their entry. CRED has partnered with Ekyaam, a global Alphonso mango brand (by the Innoterra Group), which brings authentic mangoes direct from the Konkan mango farming community to bring the freshest of Alphonso mangoes available everyday on the app at 8pm at special member only prices as part of a limited period offer.

Here are some top deals that CRED members can choose from during the CRED Summer Sale:

- Your skin needs more than you think during summer and here’s what you need:

1. Get up to 60% discounts on ACV face wash combo pack, Wow Science

2. Get up to 10% discounts on The Body Shop British Rose Shower Gel from Body Shop

3. Get up to 70% discounts on Sunscreen Lotion from The Man Company

4. Get up to 70% discounts on Face Wash, aloe vera + jasmine soaps combo from Soulflower

- Summer fragrances to keep you feeling fresh

1. Get up to 70% discounts on Fantastic four deos, EDP Tranquil and Sky from The Man Company

2. Get up to 70% discounts on Beardo Godfather Perfume, Beardo Whisky Smoke EDT from Beardo

3. Get up to 70% discounts on gotham EDT , Mexico EDT from The Bombay Shaving Company

- Summer hair need care and this is what we recommend:

1. Get up to 60% discounts on Apple Cider Vinegar shampoo and massager brush from from Wow Science

2. Get up to 70% discounts on dandruff control oil shots, hairfall control shampoo and conditioner from Brillare Science

3. Get up to 70% discounts on Apple Cider Vinegar shampoo and conditioner from Soul Flower

- Heat and humidity causing itchy beard? We’ve got you covered with men’s grooming summer essentials:

1. Get up to 60% discounts on Beardo Growth Oil For & Godfather Beard Wash Combo (Pack of 2) from Beardo

2. Get up to 70% discounts on charcoal facial starter kit, coffee shaving foam from Bombay Shaving Company

- Replenish your body with the energising beverages or just chill with cooling drinks:

1. Get up to 50% discounts on coconut water, a pack of 6 from Raw Pressery

2. Get up to 70% discounts on energy drinks from Auric

3. Get up to 60% discounts on assorted teas from Vahdam

- Coffee has no season, get the best blends of cold brews to beat the heat:

1. Get up to 70% discounts on cold brew packs from Sleepy Owl with blends like dark roast, french vanilla, aeropress hazelnut and more.

2. Get up to 50 % discounts on gourmet coffee mixes from KCRoasters. The options include doraikanal drip’d kit, Santhagiri cold brew, electric brewer red honey coffee and more

3. Get up to 60% discount on Country bean’s coffee mixes that includes blends like mint, hazelnut, vanilla, instant caramel and more

4. Explore up to 80% discounts on other brands like ARAKU, Beanly, Bili Hu, Le 15, Slay coffee and more to add more options to your coffee station.

- Check out electronics that let you enjoy whether lounging on the beach or entertaining at home:

1. Upto 52% off on air fryers, nutri-bullets, hand blenders from Wonderchef

2. Upto to 74% off on Hesh ANC headphones, noise canceling earphones and more from Skullcandy

3. Up to 80% off on other brands like boAT, Noise, SanDisk, Wipro and more

Get your wishlist to the cart and happy shopping.

About CRED

With a mission to celebrate and reward credit-worthy individuals, CRED is a transparent and fully digital platform of highly trusted individuals, brands and institutions. CRED, with its empathetic approach to design, makes financial decisions visible, delightful and rewarding for its members, facilitating access to a better life in the form of exclusive rewards and experiences. Admission to CRED is based on credit score for individuals. Access CRED on iOS and Android.

