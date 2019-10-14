Crescendo of craftsmanship

brand-stories

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:14 IST

Carrie Bradshaw in the hit movie, Sex And The City had said, “Every year the women of New York leave the past behind and look forward to the future. This is known as Fashion Week.” And that rings true for Lotus Make-up India India Fashion Week, organised by FDCI in association with Ebixcash! The four-day long extravaganza ushered in a plethora of trends that will be eclipsing the designer racks and red carpet in the coming months. On the finale day, we saw an amalgamation of structured elements and kitschy prints, monochromes and artistic patterns. Here is a low-down on the star-spangled evening.

Lovebirds

The brand’s collection titled Love One, Love All was all about presenting athleisure with a fresh approach. Oversized tops were teamed with flared, loose pants. The silhouettes were easy and relaxed. The highlight of the collection was pleated dresses and skirts beautifully colour blocked to perfection. The glass make-up look done for the show also added to the lazy, laid back and fun vibe of the show.

Young Guns

Ikat prints saw its modern interpretation in belted jackets, bombers and trousers. Hues of grey and black ruled the runway. The other looks that also got noticed were asymmetrical kurtas styled with jackets and bombers. Comfy and breathable fabric made the clothes summer ready.

Notebook

The collection saw the resurgence of khaki in panoply of wearable dresses. The zippered dresses and trousers felt refreshingly of-the-moment. Blazers with belt cinched at the waist were the other highlights.

Country Made

Designer Sushant Abrol dedicated his collection to his brother Samir Abrol, who was martyred. Realised in hues of black and white, the pieces were cinched at the waist and we loved the leather lining on the jackets. The multiple pockets detailing lent it a utilitarian touch and the hounds tooth print created the illusion of abstract camouflage.

Sameer Madan

The designer offered a new perspective on body-con dressing with his playful take on colour-blocking. Bold, luscious hues on satin ensembles brought to mind carefree summer afternoons.

Pawan Sachdeva

Model-turned-actor Muzammil Ibrahim returned on the ramp after a long sabbatical for designer Pawan Sachdeva. The entire collection was realised on raw silk with block printing. There were plenty of layering options - from athleisure bombers to spiffy jackets, which were tied around the waist.

The Grand Finale

Anamika Khanna

The design maven presented her epoch-defining long embroidered capes, which were layered with dresses. Her collection was an artisanal cornucopia of embroideries, embellishments and prints.

Rajesh Pratap Singh

The timeless minimalist toyed with neon hues, which were re-imagined in shapes of stripes and polka dots. The tulle dresses teamed with jackets lent gravitas to this outing.

Wendell Rodricks

The showstopper look for Wendell was a white sari that was draped in the most majestic way possible. The Goa-based designer presented his signature pristine white and extrapolated its prowess in various draped ensembles.

Manish Arora

The King of Pop unfolded an exuberant outing with statement-making bows, candy hues, a sea of sequins and psychedelic strings. The maximalist proved yet again that more is indeed more.

Paresh Lamba

White suits accentuated with colourful brush strokes took over the designers collection. Long shorts with cropped jackets, striped pantsuits, mesh shrugs teamed with shorts and shirts were also seen. The designer gave a new look to waist belts with money bags.

Manoviraj Khosla

The designer showcased an array of animal prints on jackets and pants. Blazers with multiple zip detailing, floral printed bombers, velvet chinos, textured pants and a mix of metallic hues along with spiked footwear added fun and spunk to the collection.

Shivan and Narresh

The designer duo was inspired from their trip to Seoul. The hues and prints all reflected different elements of the city. Tiered pants, puffer jackets, kitschy printed swimwear alone with brocade triangular caps added gravitas to the showcase.

(Written by Akshay Kaushal and Prerna Gauba Sibbal)

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 21:13 IST