Cricket Star Manager aims to become one of India’s top 10 gaming platforms

Cricket Star Manager (CSM), a fully-featured blockchain based Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming platform with a mobile-first approach, is all set to launch its Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on the StarLaunch platform on 25 April 2022. The Cricket Star Manager IDO launch is a significant step to support the development and execution of the first-ever P2E cricket manager game, to rival the most successful sports manager games.

To help deliver a knockout sports management game, CSM has tapped into the knowledge and experience of the best and brightest in the crypto and gaming space. CSM completed its strategic investment round — $2M raised in conjunction with prominent VCs and founders in the Crypto space, including Black Edge Capital, Genesis Block Ventures (GBV), Ethernal Labs, Banter Capital, Spark Digital Capital, Solidity Ventures, Oddiyana Ventures, Prometeus Labs, Stakely.vc, Maven Capital, Paribus Ventures, Vorto Gaming and a star team of Angel investors. Analyzing the current space of blockchain-led developments globally, building this unique game will allow CSM to grow its sports fan community in India and across the globe.

Talking about the blockchain-based games market and how CSM is unique, Daniel Thomas, Co-advisor for SouthEast Asia region, CSM said that “CSM has a strong focus to become one of the leaders in mainstream P2E adoption, with managers able to play the game without having to pay any form of entry fee or buy a certain token to get started, which is different from many other blockchain games. The objective is to offer players an enjoyable and addictive gameplay experience, while also enabling a potentially life changing income stream for loyal and active players. The project roadmap is clear and achievable with long term attraction and benefits for players and collectors. The CSM team will be collaborating with some of the biggest cricket stars in the world.”

How CSM works

Players of Cricket Star Manager will have the opportunity to build and manage their own cricket team. As a player in CSM, anyone can create their own cricket team, starting in the lowest leagues alongside other beginners and just like in the real world, climbing the divisions to compete for the highest title in their country. As a manager game, CSM is not a fantasy sports game per say (no hefty licensing fees to acquire and renew). However, to add an extra (fantasy) layer, CSM will introduce gamified NFTs in the game as playing cards.

The game will feature both competitive (PvP) and non-competitive (PvE) modes of play. Managers will have the opportunity to participate in league play, win championship titles, all while collecting a variety of NFT-based in-game assets. These assets include new cricket players for their teams, stadiums that can be used to hold matches, and more. NFT-based in-game assets will vary in rarity and utility and be tradable on a native Cricket Star Manager P2P marketplace. As a P2E title, players will win a share of the in-game currency ($CRIX tokens) that are up for grabs each time they play a match. But active players are not the only ones who stand to benefit from engagement with the game. Stadium owners will also receive a cut of these tokens whenever they play host to a PvP match.

About Cricket Star Manager (CSM):

The Cricket Star Manager team is composed of both gaming and blockchain industry veterans, including the founders of Gold Town Games. By tapping into the experience and success of their previous title, World Hockey Manager, with over two million downloads and over 100 million matches played, CSM team is creating a P2E game that will target a huge, overlooked niche and a massive fan base while giving our users not just a great gaming experience, but also the ability to earn real rewards for playing.

Built on the fastest-growing ecosystem in crypto — the decentralized Solana blockchain — you will be able to develop your player and team and play-to-earn, or simply play for fun.

