Croma Celebrates 75th Independence: Great Deals on TVs, Laptops, Phones & More

India – Business Wire India

To celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, Croma, India’s first and trusted omnichannel electronics retailer from the Tata Group announces ‘Croma Independence Day Sale 2022’ starting 5th August bringing a host of exciting deals and offers on Smart TVs, Washing Machines, laptops, headphones, speakers, soundbars, tablets, mobile and accessories, printers, and more from Croma branded products and popular brands such as Samsung, HP, Asus, Acer, LG, Apple, Voltas, Redmi, Oppo, etc.

During Croma Independence Day Sale 2022, customers can buy products at great prices with offers and discounts in all the 265+ Croma stores as well as on its website croma.com.

Croma is offering exciting super offers on Croma-branded products as well.

Croma Exclusive 1.5Ton 3Star Inverter ACs available at ₹28,990; Croma Ultra HD Smart LED 55-inch TVs starting price of ₹29,990. Croma 279 L 2Star Refrigerators are available at ₹19,990 and Croma 6.5 Kg fully automatic Washing Machines starting from ₹11,990.

The Croma Independence Day Sale 2022 features a host of offers and discounts on Croma-branded Washing Machines as well as models from Samsung and Candy starting at just ₹6,990 only, also Croma-branded ACs and models from LG, Voltas, Samsung and many more have exciting offers starting at ₹23,990 along with easy EMI up to 12 months. Single door refrigerators from Croma, Candy, Samsung and LG are seen starting at ₹7290 with up to 18-months easy EMI.

As part of its special offering, Croma is also providing mega offers with discounts of up to 80% on audio products like earphones, headphones, speakers and soundbars along with exciting instant discounts up to ₹20,000*. The audio category also offers a flat 10% off on Truly Wireless Earphones which is a great deal for all audio enthusiasts. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live In-Ear truly wireless earbuds with noise cancellation are available at ₹4,499*.

In addition, mobile and accessories have up to 50% off plus up to 10% instant cashbacks and Samsung M53 5G mobile is available in Croma at just ₹24,999*.

Croma has also given extra benefits of up to 12 Month Easy EMI (Interest waived off) on a variety of products from leading brands such as Croma branded products, LG, Voltas, Samsung and many more.

Customers can expect lucrative deals on various products like the 9th Gen Apple iPad 10.2", which is available at just ₹24,990* (inclusive of bank discount) at Croma stores and also on its website. That's not all, Big smart TVs and soundbars are available at an instant 10% discount on select bank cards and customers can buy Samsung Smart TVs starting at just ₹14,990.

Acers 43-inch 4K UHD Android TV with 30W In-Built sound Bar is available at just ₹19,999*, including the bank discounts. There are also offers on core I5 laptops with MS Office starting at just ₹39,990*, which is also available at up to 12 Month Easy EMI (Interest waived off). Customers looking for affordable laptops with MS Office can opt for Asus core I3 8GB with 1 TBB space, available at just ₹28,990*.

Additionally, during the Croma Independence Day Sale 2022 customers can avail up to a10% instant discount using select credit and debit cards. Furthermore, Croma is offering a combination of cashback offers, EMI schemes, and warranty across product categories.

Check out the top deals and offers for Croma’s Independence Day Sale 2022 currently offering on its online website www.croma.com or visit to the nearest store right away to grab the deals at a great price!

About Croma-Infiniti Retail Ltd.

Launched in 2006, Croma is India’s first and trusted omnichannel electronics retailer from the Tata Group. Croma is the first one-of-its-kind large format specialist retail store that caters to all multi-brand digital gadgets and home electronic needs in India. Bringing alive the promise of a ‘Brighter Every Day’ for its customers, Croma offers its customers a world-class ambience and omnichannel customer experience to shop both in-store and online on croma.com

With over 16,000 products across 550+ brands through 265+ stores across 80 + major cities of India, Croma is a brand of Infiniti Retail Ltd., which is a part of the Tata Group.

Media Contact Details

Sanyukta Lal, Croma-Infiniti Retail Ltd., sanyukta.lal@croma.com, +91-9820792571; Priyal Doshi, Adfactors PR, priyal.doshi@adfactorspr.com, +91-9833305111

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.