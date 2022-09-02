Croma Welcomes E-ware Ganesha at their Stores in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

As consumers upgrade to the latest and technologically advanced products for better life, Croma, India’s first and trusted Omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group continues its mission to promote a culture of responsible consumption. This Ganesh Chaturthi, Croma invites consumers to welcome the God of new beginnings introducing Ganesha idol bought to life from old electronics, to create awareness on electronic waste. These idols are creatively crafted by renowned artists and are respectfully set up in Croma stores in Prabhadevi and Ghodbunder Road in Mumbai, Hinjewadi in Pune, Ajini Square in Nagpur and at Old Pune Bangalore road in Kolhapur from 31st August to 11th September. The idea was to go beyond just business and create more awareness on their commitment towards Responsible Consumption of the gadgets and its effect on the environment. The Visarjan will be done responsibly in an environmentally friendly way with JustDispose, e-disposal experts. The finely crafted four feet E-ware idol of Bappa has been passionately created by renowned artists Jagdish Pol and Atish Palwankar in Kolhapur and at Ghodbunder Road in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the four feet idol in Nagpur has been creatively designed by the students of Institute of Design and Technology, Surat. Artist Haribaabu Naatesan is the artist behind the E-ware idol at Prabhadevi in Mumbai and Hinjewadi at Pune.In addition, Croma has also organised an E-Waste collection drive to be carried out in 20-25 residential societies in Mumbai, Pune and Amravati from 31st August to 4th September with the help of e-waste disposal experts. Through this initiative, they are encouraging people to dispose their e-waste and promote a culture of responsible consumption. As a gratification, every participant will get an E-Certificate. Today, the urge for people to upgrade and buy new devices has increased. However, as people buy new and updated devices every year and throw away the old ones, one cannot help but wonder, what does everyone do with these unused pieces left behind? To help solve this problem, Croma aims to help their customers with the disposal of their old electronics in partnership with JustDispose, an expert in e-waste disposal in a safe and environment friendly manner. In returns for the e-waste that people dispose of, Croma plants a tree in their name. Recently, Croma has partnered with renowned artists to give some of their in-store e-waste bins a makeover. The e-bins are placed in Croma stores across India, all year round.The occasion also marks the launch of Croma’s much awaited Ganesh festival celebration offers that is live from August 26th – 11th September. The sale will see convection microwaves starting at just ₹8990. The Audio zone will have exciting offers with soundbars starting from ₹2799 and party speakers starting at ₹2299. Additionally, the brand is providing a basket of attractive finance schemes with up to 24-month EMIs, extended warranties, and up to 10% cashback offers in stores and on https://www.croma.com/lp-festive-offers. Croma is also extending special benefits up to ₹6000 on Federal bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank credit & debit card transactions. This festive season consumers can revive their electronics and give them a new beginning!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About Croma-Infiniti Retail Ltd.Launched in 2006, Croma is India’s first and trusted omnichannel electronics retailer from the Tata Group. Croma is the first one-of-its kind large format specialist retail store that caters to all multi-brand digital gadgets and home electronic needs in India. Bringing alive the promise of a ‘Brighter Every Day’ for its customers, Croma offers its customers a world-class ambience and omnichannel customer experience to shop both in-store and online at www.croma.com.With over 16,000 products across 550+ brands through 265+ stores across 80 + major cities of India, Croma is a brand of Infiniti Retail Ltd., which is a part of the Tata Group.

Media Contact Details

Sanyukta Lal, Croma-Infiniti Retail Ltd., sanyukta.lal@croma.com, +91-9820792571; Priyal Doshi, Adfactors PR, priyal.doshi@adfactorspr.com, +91-9833305111

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.