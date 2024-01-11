Crypto Heatwave: Pullix (PLX), Solana (SOL) and Decentraland (MANA) in the Crypto Market 2024

Solana (SOL) and Decentraland (MANA) are both battling for market supremacy currently, but have not reached the required growth. Each crypto has been struggling on the weekly chart, indicating that they are heading in a downward direction. Despite this, the Pullix (PLX) crypto has been green on the charts, as its presale picked up massive momentum. Let’s take an in-depth look at the price performance for each crypto.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) has seen a lot of uncertainty in the past trading session. Its price is witnessing a constant fluctuation, to which the crypto has been seen as unstable. While the Solana price did perform well by over 580% in the past year, it's still not certain that it can push further.

During the past week for example, the Solana crypto traded between $87.74 and $116.26. Since then, it has been recorded at around the $95 price range, meaning that it did not find support above $100.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA)’s recent price action suggests that its bullish momentum has taken a halt. This could indicate that it could now experience a price correction period. It is forming a bearish pattern on the weekly chart and sellers are showing their Decentraland crypto dominance.

The recent fall resulted in a slip under the 50-day EMA for the crypto, indicating a sign of a short-term bearish trend reversal. The 200-day EMA is placed near to the price where bulls could regain control. During the past week, the Decentraland price moved between $0.40 and $0.55.

Pullix (PLX)

Pullix (PLX) is an upcoming trading platform that can change how users access the TradFi by solving key issues. With its usage, people can access a lot of features and even contribute towards the ecosystem. They can stake their crypto, which will solve liquidity issues that major exchanges are facing today.

On Pullix Swap, there will be a 0.25% fee that occurs on every exchange. The amount gained will get added to the Pullix Pool, as LP tokens. They will then be sold, where PLX will get distributed to PullixLP holders.

Then, the onboarding issues will be resolved, as Pullix will not require users to undergo a Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedure. The platform will not have any central points of failure, as users will be able to maintain full control over their private keys. Pullix will also feature a revenue share model. Any user can earn fixed passive income by providing liquidity to its automated market makers.

Alongside these features, the platform also has zero commissions and tight spreads. During its crypto ICO, Pulix was trading its tokens at just $0.08.



Solana and Decentraland are both volatile on the charts and it will take some time for them to recover value. In the meantime, Pullix is performing well and could win the battle for market supremacy. These aspects position PLX as an ideal crypto investment.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.