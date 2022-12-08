Crypto Investors To Add Big Eyes, Polygon, And Compound To Their Watchlists

Watchlists allow crypto enthusiasts to focus on cryptocurrencies they are interested in. Usually, this interest is born out of the predicted success of the crypto assets based on personal or professional analysis and intuition.

However, an intuitive purchase is more likely to fail than an informed investment. Thus, the need to research the cryptocurrencies on your watchlists while monitoring their market movement is equally important.

The combination of these activities increases your chances of purchasing crypto assets that can yield tangible returns. Big Eyes (BIG), Polygon (MATIC), and Compound (COMP) have been identified by experts as cryptocurrencies worth monitoring and analyzing, and we think you should add them to your watchlist.

Polygon (MATIC) The Layer Two Blockchain

Polygon is a layer-two blockchain solution that improves the functionality and scalability of the Ethereum network. The protocol provides a framework and an enabling platform for developers to build DApps and connect Ethereum-compatible blockchains. It is secure, user-friendly, and requires low gas fees to complete transactions.

Polygon aids web3 evolution, providing infrastructures for needed development and functionality, with over 37K decentralized applications leveraging the blockchain network to scale performance. Top brands and multinational companies, including Instagram, Adidas, Prada, and Stripe, adopt Polygon to launch their NFTs collections and other products.

Polygon's numerous adoptions and applications have improved its popularity and prospect for increased market success. Polygon's native currency, MATIC, helps improve the platform's security and facilitate governance. The ERC-20 token is a high-ranking crypto asset in the market by market capitalization and has made a progressive run in the past weeks.

It's likely to cross the $1 price point again without correction. The crypto asset could set a new all-time high in the coming months, making it a must-add to your watchlist.

Compound (COMP) The DeFi Platform

Compound is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform where users can lend their crypto holdings to earn interest at varying rates. The decentralized application (DApp) is built on the Ethereum network and allows users to lend up to 14 different cryptocurrencies, with USD coin, Ether, and Dai being the top markets.

Compound allows seamless lending and borrowing and offers definitive interest. It is a transparent and secure platform, gradually positioning itself as one of the best-decentralized yield farming platforms in a few years. COMP is the platform's native token, and it facilitates governance and lenders' reward.

COMP has improved investors' wealth over the years, but it took its greatest hit during the current bear market, declining from $900+ in May 2021 to an all-time low of $26.52 in June 2022. However, Compound (COMP) has done over a 100% increase from its ATL in the past months, and it's looking to continue the impressive run, rallying back towards its ATH.

Big Eyes (BIG) The New Meme Coin

Big Eyes (BIG) could join the list of crypto assets to make millionaires in the coming months. The new meme coin has been referred to as the Cat-like Shiba Inu, but Big Eyes (BIG) could prove incomparable to existing meme coins. The new crypto project could be the best buy for crypto enthusiasts in the coming months, as it looks set for an excellent price surge upon launching on major DEXs like UniSwap.

Big Eyes (BIG) attracts potential adopters with its unique features and applications in important crypto spaces and the world's ecosystem. It will allow users to make the most of decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) while contributing to effective Ocean management and protection to protect aquatic lives.

Big Eyes (BIG) boasts a community of cute cats that will rival dog-themed tokens in the market and break their perceptual dominance. The unique cat-like approach makes Big Eyes (BIG) appealing to many crypto enthusiasts. Its solid utility sets it apart from other meme coins, and experts believe it could surpass Shiba Inu's market dominance soon and rival Dogecoin (DOGE) as the king of meme coins. It's currently on presale and may sell out soon. Hence, you should join the presale as soon as you can.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.