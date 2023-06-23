Crypto market bullish Cardano, Cosmos, Tradecurve prices surge

The cryptocurrency market is ever-evolving and can change in either direction on a daily basis. As of the past 24 hours, this change was in a green direction, where cryptocurrencies such as Cardano and Cosmos saw an increase in their value.

Meanwhile, Tradecurve surged in value by 20% as it entered Stage 4 of its presale and began selling out quickly. Keep reading as we dive into these price updates in further detail.

Summary

Cardano Climbed by 8.7% in the last 24 hours

Cosmos Saw a Price Upswing of 4.1% In the same time-frame

Tradecurve Surged by 20% and analysts predict a 100x climb in value

Cardano Surges in Value

Cardano has seen a price increase of 8.7% in the last 24 hours alone. As of June 22, 2023, Cardano trades at $0.301825. During the last week, the low point for Cardano was at $0.255026, while the high point of value was at $0.301281.

In the past seven days, Cardano saw an increase in its value by 18%, sparking a lot of interest from investors and traders. If Cardano manages to keep up with this momentum, it could climb to $0.9 by the end of 2023. For the time being, investors are bullish about its future, but it is not the only crypto to achieve significant gains.

Cosmos See Upswing In Its Price Performance

The Cosmos cryptocurrency also saw a large swing in the green direction based on its chart data. As of June 22, 2023, Cosmos traded at $9.26, and in the last 24 hours, it saw a price increase of 4.1%. Meanwhile, during the last seven days, Cosmos increased by 8.2%.

Going over the weekly performance behind Cosmos, its low point was at $8.30, while its high point was at $9.26. Investors have begun diversifying with the addition of Cosmos to their portfolio, but another cryptocurrency managed to capture a lot more value.

Tradecurve Climbs 20% in Value and Breaks Records

Aside from the growth seen in Cardano and Cosmos, another cryptocurrency surged in value by 20%, indicating growing investor confidence and market support, and that project is Tradecurve.

This project has captured the attention of traders as it innovates by implementing a hybrid approach and combines the best aspects of CEXs and DEXs, which has resonated with users that seek enhanced privacy, high leverage, and self-custody.

The exchange's commitment to user privacy and security is evident as there are no sign-up KYC checks. Through this process of prioritizing user privacy, Tradecurve creates an environment that is secure and trusted for traders who have the objective of engaging with online trading.

Users on a global scale have the opportunity to begin trading stocks, forex, ETFs, indices, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and more using a single account, where any crypto that users deposit will be used as collateral. These aspects help Tradecurve differentiate itself from its rivals, such as Binance and Coinbase, which exclusively focus on cryptocurrencies.

Other interesting features behind Tradecurve include high leverage, starting at 500:1, which offers the potential for much more substantial gains, followed by negative balance protection, a VIP account system, and Proof of Reserves (PoR) implementation that bolsters transparency.

During Stage 4 of the presale, TCRV trades at just $0.018, and analysts predict that a climb of 100x will occur when the project launches.

