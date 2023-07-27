Crypto Market on Fire, Top Tokens To Buy Now Solana , Polygon (MATIC), Tradecurve

In the recent crypto market rally, Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and Tradecurve (TCRV) emerged as tokens with the biggest potential. Following the rally, experts have predicted that the crypto market will experience even bigger rallies for the rest of 2023. As a result, these tokens have been picked to yield the biggest returns in 2023.

Solana (SOL) Hits 2023 High, More Rally To Follow?

Shortly after the Ripple victory was announced, Solana (SOL) embarked on a major rally. As a result of the rally, the Solana price hit a new 2023 high at $30.06 on July 14. Since Solana was also classified as a security, many expect the case to go in favor of Solana, like XRP. However, the price of the token has now retraced and now trades at $27.53.

Does technical analysis support another rally for the Solana coin? The Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) supports that there is still room for more upside for Solana. In addition, its ecosystem has been growing causing every Solan price prediction to be bullish. Now trading at $27.53, Solana buyers will need to reclaim the $30 resistance before the token can rally to $35 and then $45.

Crypto Analyst Predicts Extended Rally for Polygon (MATIC)

In the same situation as Solana, the Polygon (MATIC) price embarked on a bull run last week. As a result, the Polygon price hit a two-month high at $0.8775. While the price of the Polygon token has dropped to $0.7791, there are bullish predictions for the crypto. Popular crypto analyst, Van de Poppe, MATIC has predicted that the Polygon price could dip as low as $0.75 before a rally.

However, he predicts that upon reacting at this support level, Polygon will embark on an aggressive rally. After clearing the resistance at $0.800, Polygon will make a run for $1. Polygon last traded above this level in early May, and Van de Poppe believes the Polygon token will reclaim this level soon.

Tradecurve (TCRV) Set for 40% Price Rally

Following a brief consolidation after its June 80% rally, Tradecurve has formed the pattern for a 40% rally. The new hybrid exchange platform has been gaining massive attention, fueling its price rally.

The recent challenges centralized crypto exchanges are facing contribute to the growing momentum of Tradecurve. However, where the platform stands out from the competition is in support of assets.

While most trading platforms are restricted to one category of assets, Tradecurve is not. On Tradecurve, users can trade assets from the stocks, forex, options, and commodities market. As a result, many traders are quickly joining in, with more than 14,000 in the last couple of weeks.

This is what fuels the bullish sentiment of its utility token, TCRV. Now trading at $0.025, crypto experts have predicted that its price could top $0.029 in the coming week. This means investors who buy now have a chance to reap great profits.

