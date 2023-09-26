Crypto Price Trends: Dogecoin (DOGE), Kangamoon (KANG) and Axie Infinity (AXS) Show Bullish Trend

While the year is gradually coming to an end, investors are still looking for a way to make profits before the end of Q4. The latest data from the market shows that the market is heading for a resurgence. However, which tokens will benefit from the rebound? Analysis has shown that Dogecoin (DOGE), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Kangamoon (KANG) will likely undergo bullish sentiments before the end of Q4.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Gears for Q4 Bull Run

Dogecoin (DOGE) may be among the few meme coins to buy in Q4. DOGE's year-to-date price analysis shows a slight price increase. The Dogecoin price has not gone below the $0.060 support level since the beginning of the year. While the token's price dropped by a slight 2% within the last month, there are significant signs of price rebound as seen from the week-to-date market chart.

At the current trajectory, Dogecoin may trade above the $0.066 resistance level before the end of the month. The technical analysis shows that Dogecoin is heading for a resurgence. Analysts think that DOGE will trade above $0.065 before the end of September.

Price Rebound for Axie Infinity (AXS)

Recent price movement has been favorable for Axie Infinity (AXS). There has been over 7% growth in the price value of AXS tokens within the last week. That doesn't necessarily mean that the token is having a good run. This is because September saw the price value of Axie Infinity drop to $4.1, its lowest since June 2021, when the token fell to $3.1.

Nonetheless, precedence shows that Axie Infinity made a massive price rebound from $3.1 to $160 by the time it was November 2021. The token may follow a similar pattern of massive price surge soon. Experts are projecting a more than 10x ROI before the year's end, which could see Axie Infinity trade above $6 soon.

Kangamoon (KANG) Synergizes Crypto Trading With P2E Technology

Kangamoon (KANG) which is still in its presale phase, is gearing up to enter the 176 billion P2E gaming industry. For context, Kangamoon is a top-rated P2E platform that harbors a strong community of meme enthusiasts and ensures individuals monetize their gaming time.

Individuals will take the form of a spirited kangaroo to battle against other gamers on the platform. In the process, individuals can earn collectibles, virtual currencies, gems, and so on. Individuals can trade their collectibles, NFTs, and virtual currencies for money in an on-chain marketplace..

Kangamoon also has a utility token KANG which is on presale and currently sold for $0.005. About 60% of the entire 1 billion KANG total supply will be sold in the ongoing presale. Due to KANG's growing reputation, analysts predict the token to gain 22x in price value before the end of its presale.

A further 35x growth is projected to be achieved when the token is listed in major exchanges. This growth projection of the Kangamoon token trumps that of Dogecoin and Axie Infinity.

At the current price trajectory, the Kangamoon token will see an extended bullish sentiment in Q4. Regarding security, the project's smart contract has been audited by SolidProof to further prove the reliability of the platform. Investing in the KANG token is safe and the token has a high potential of returning huge ROI.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

