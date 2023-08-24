Cryptocurrency for Beginners: The Newbie Guide to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Elonator

The crypto space can seem quite intimidating if you don’t know where to start. All these tokens and fancy terminology are enough to drive a newbie mad. But fear not rookie; this article is here to lend you a hand. We’ll go through the two most famous crypto projects, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), and the features that make them unique. We’ll also introduce you to a brand-new crypto project, Elonator (ETOR), that has the potential to change the meme coin world forever with its sheer utility and value, and we’ll judge what the best cryptocurrency for beginners is.

Bitcoin is the Godfather of All Cryptos

Even someone who knows little about cryptocurrencies has probably heard of Bitcoin (BTC). Released to the public in 2009 by an individual or group of individuals named Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin is a digital currency that operates outside the control of any sort of intermediaries like banks. Unlike traditional currencies, transactions are recorded on a public ledger called the ‘blockchain’. Blockchain technology ensures transparency, security, and resistance to tampering.

You can earn Bitcoin through a process called ‘mining’, which means using specialised hardware to validate transactions, and it's how new BTC tokens are brought into existence. Unfortunately, the mining system is extremely energy-intensive, which has incredibly negative effects on the environment. Newer tokens, like Elonator, attempt to solve this problem by using a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism instead of a proof-of-work one.

Ethereum’s Game-Changing Smart Contract Abilities

Ethereum is another well-known name in the cryptocurrency community. In fact, it is the second-most popular crypto after Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, however, it’s not merely a digital currency; it’s a blockchain platform that enables the creation of decentralised apps (dApps) and self-executing contracts known as smart contracts.

In recent years, Ethereum has transitioned from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) in Ethereum 2.0. PoS is more energy-efficient and enables validators to secure the network based on the amount of crypto they hold in a digital wallet, a process known as ‘staking’. Many newer crypto projects, like Elonator, are Ethereum-based.

Elonator aims to change the perception of meme coins for the better.

Elonator is an Upcoming Community-Driven Token Set to Shake-Up the Meme Coin Industry

Meme coins are crypto tokens based on popular internet in-jokes. They bring an air of fun and humour to the rather drab crypto industry, but they have been criticised for their lack of utility and their value being based on pure hype and speculation. Elonator (ETOR) seeks to change all that. Based on famous meme-loving billionaire and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk, Elonator aims to change the perception of meme coins for the better.

< < Click Here to Learn More About Elonator > >

Elonator’s staking function differs from traditional staking models, as you can withdraw or ‘unstake’ your tokens at any time, giving you greater control over your crypto assets. In addition, Elonator emphasises building a strong and passionate community, focusing on social media engagement, doing giveaways, hosting competitions, and doing frequent AMAs. You can also buy limited-edition Elonator merch using ETOR tokens, and there are opportunities for the community to design fan-made merchandise and share in the profits.

What is the Best Cryptocurrency for Beginners?

The best beginner cryptocurrency depends on a number of factors, including your goals, budget, risk tolerance, and level of interest. Bitcoin has widespread recognition and is generally considered the ‘safe’ choice. Ethereum is also popular, as it appeals to investors interested in going beyond simple transactions. However, presale tokens like Elonator offer a lower-barrier entry compared to either of them as it costs a lot less. Investing early also opens up many opportunities to benefit from the project’s success over time.

Elonator also offers more security and transparency than traditional cryptos, putting anti-whale measures in place to prevent ‘whales’ (large token holders) from causing extreme price volatility. It’s important to understand the basics of blockchain technology before taking the plunge and possibly facing losses.

Now Is Elonator’s Time… Presale: https://buy.elonator.com/ Website: https://elonator.com

Telegram: https://t.me/ElonatorCoin

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ElonatorCoin

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

