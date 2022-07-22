Even when the market is seated in a bear phase, there’s always a handful of cryptos to watch with the potential to buck the trend and present some gains.

However, finding these cryptos can be challenging and time-consuming without knowing what to look for exactly.

Fortunately, we’ve researched everything for you. This article will cover the top cryptos to watch and highlight some of the most searched coins in July 2022.

The Best Cryptos to Watch

My Freedom Coin - The world’s only crashproof asset. Ethereum - The industry’s top smart-contract platform. Cardano - A research-based and peer-reviewed PoS smart contract platform Binance Coin - The utility token behind the world’s largest exchange. Apecoin - The token behind the Bored Ape Yach Club NFT collection.

A Closer Look at the Best Cryptos to Watch

My Freedom Coin (MFC) is an all-in-one DeFi platform that encompasses a wallet, an exchange platform, and a bank. It is one of the top cryptos to watch because its totally unique economics provide a stable and consistent growth vector for the coin.

Built on the Binance Smart Chain, MFC is the first crashproof asset with a Floor Price to prevent the price from capitulating. As a result, the Floor Price is the lowest price the coin will trade at, and it can only increase over time.

The Floor Price is created by the assets held inside the BUSD Treasury, which are always available to buy every circulating MFC at the current Floor Price.

The assets in the BUSD Treasury are filled through a series of higher token offerings until all seven billion tokens are released into circulation. The Floor Price is calculated using the following formula; Floor Price = BUSD in BUSD Treasury / MFC Circulating supply.

Once the Floor Price reaches the cost of your investment, it becomes entirely risk-free.

One of the great things about MFC is that all fees generated from the platform usage contribute to the constant evaluation of the coin, creating a system that benefits token holders with increased adoption.

For example, when MFC coins are sent P2P on the network, the transaction incurs a slight 0.5% MFC fee which is taken out of circulation.

Any My Freedom P2P Exchange transaction comes with a 2% charge to buyers and sellers. The fee to the buyer is in MFC, which is removed from circulation to help further increase the Floor Price. A Trading License fee must be paid on the months a trader wishes to access the exchange. Currently, the Trading License is $0 and will grow by $5 for every new 10,000 holders until reaching a $50 fee at 100,000 holders.

Another great feature of the platform is that it allows users to take out collateralized loans in stabelcoins from the BUSD Treasury. Users are charged a 0.98% interest rate per month in MFC for loans, which are removed from circulation when repaid.

These unique mechanisms help provide a stable cryptocurrency that constantly rises in value over time as adoption increases.

My Freedom Coin has communities on Twitter and Discord, and the app is free to download on both iOS and Android. However, as it is an invite-only community, you will need to use the following QR code to sign up; CODE: ABXNMMXPHN

Overall, My Freedom Coin is undoubtedly one of the top cryptos to watch due to its crashproof design preventing any overall negative market volatility from reaching its holders.

Ethereum Ethereum, the world’s most popular blockchain smart contract platform.

Next on the list is Ethereum, the world’s most popular blockchain smart contract platform. Currently ranked in the 2nd position, Ethereum continues to be one of the most searched cryptocurrencies in July as it gears up for its upcoming “Merge” event.

The Merge will see the blockchain turning from Proof-of-work (PoW), a resource-intensive mining algorithm, to Proof-of-stake, an eco-friendly consensus mechanism.

The Ethereum Merge is set to make the network more scalable, secure, and sustainable. However, Ethereum holders have been waiting many months for the Merge to occur, and the searches for the coin continue to rise as the event is expected at some point during August 2022.



Before the Merge event in August, the network is scheduled for an update at block 15,050,000 - set to take place at the beginning of July. Dubbed the Gray Glacier upgrade, the network will change the parameters of the Difficulty Bomb and push it back 100 days.



The Ethereum developers put the Difficulty Bomb in place to support the Merge from PoW to PoS and make it harder for miners to be profitable using PoW. Once the difficulty bomb explodes, it will increase the difficulty to mine on the chain and force the shift toward PoS.

These upcoming events will make Ethereum one of the most searched cryptocurrencies in July and certainly make it one of the top cryptos to watch.

Cardano The searches for Cardano are increasing in July 2022 due to the upcoming Vasil hard fork scheduled at the end of the month.

Cardano is another top crypto to watch in the coming months. Launched in 2017, Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain that aims to compete with Ethereum as a smart contract network by providing higher throughput and lower fees.

The searches for Cardano are increasing in July 2022 due to the upcoming Vasil hard fork scheduled at the end of the month.

The Vasil hard fork has been touted to become the most important development for Cardano since the Alonzo hard fork in September 2021. The previous hard fork allowed smart contract capability to be integrated into the Cardano blockchain, enabling developers to start building on top of it.

The upcoming hard fork is set to introduce four network improvements to Cardano, including CIP31, CIP32, CIP33, and CIP40. These upgrades will provide a massive performance improvement for Cardano. In addition, they are expected to reduce the blockchain's transaction sizes to increase the network throughput and reduce fees.

Once the network has upgraded, the ecosystem built on Cardano will take the spotlight and continue to thrive, making it one of the top cryptos to watch.

Binance Coin Binance Coin is the utility coin provided by the world’s number one cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.

Binance Coin is the utility coin provided by the world’s number one cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. Launched through an ICO in July 2017, the BNB token offers a discount for traders on the exchange. It also allows users to take part in the Binance Launchpad program and pay for transaction fees in the entire Binance ecosystem.

Traders constantly need a venue to exchange their cryptocurrency regardless of market conditions. Therefore, traders continue to utilize BNB to take advantage of its discounts if the market is going up or down.

BNB is one of the most searched coins in July 2022 due to its upcoming 20th BNB Burn, scheduled toward the end of the month. The BNB Burn is a quarterly event where Binance buys back BNB from the open market and then destroys the coins. This dramatically reduces the number of BNB in circulation, making the token more scarce and increasing its value.



In the previous quarterly burn, which took palace on April 19th, 2022, the network destroyed 1.8 million BNB, worth around $772 million. As the 20th BNB burn draws closer, we expect Binance Coin to be one of the most searched coins in July 2022.

ApeCoin ApeCoin is the primary cryptocurrency used in the Otherside metaverse, created by Yuga Labs - the team behind BAYC.

Released in March 2022, ApeCoin has quickly grown to become one of the top cryptos to watch. ApeCoin is the cryptocurrency behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the most expensive NFT collection.

ApeCoin is the primary cryptocurrency used in the Otherside metaverse, created by Yuga Labs - the team behind BAYC. In addition, ApeCoin is climbing to be one of the most searched coins in July due to the sheer number of A-list celebrities that own the NFTs. Some of the biggest supporters of the BAYC NFTs are Mark Cuban, Stephen Curry, KSI, Shaquille O’Neal, DJ Khaled, Neymar Jr, and Serena Williams.

Furthermore, Eminem and Snoop Dogg recently collaborated on a song titled “From The D 2 The LBC.” The music video for the song features both rap superstars turning into members of the BAYC NFT collection, showcasing them to their millions of fans.



Whichever way you look at it, the entire BAYC NFT collection has a plethora of superstars behind it. By extension, ApeCoin is set to benefit from this anytime one of the holders makes a statement on one of the NFTs, making ApeCoin one of the top cryptos to watch right now.

Conclusion

All coins on this list are excellent contenders to be the top cryptos to watch, especially when their searches are increasing in July 2022.

My Freedom Coin stands out amongst the crowd due to its unique economics. While the rest of the market plummets, MFC has a Floor Price that all holders can be sure the price won’t drop beneath. This provides a reasonably safe investment that gets less risky over time. In fact, it can become totally risk-free once the Floor Price reaches the cost of your investment!

