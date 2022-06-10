CTAP Systems raised $ 5 million from KappaC round led by Sharks Fund

Recently, CTAP Systems, one of the leading IT Consulting & Services providing firms, has successfully raised 5 million US-Dollars through the KappaC round led by Sharks Fund. They have raised funds in series A round with the help of Sharks Fund, an incubator that has been helping numerous promising startups in meeting investors and helping them in the entire fundraising process.

CTAP Systems, an IT consulting and solutions providing company based in Haryana, Gurugram, has been a leading system integrator that is constantly striving to deliver engineering simplicity for their customers and with a strong emphasis on innovation, they have made a name for themselves in the ever-evolving cut-throat competitive landscape. With the mission of expanding and growing the firm further, CTAP Systems has raised 5 million US-Dollars that the firm is planning to use in scaling up its operations across India and several other countries.

Talking about the move and the new milestone that company has added into its kitty, Sunil Bajaj, the CEO of CTAP Systems stated, “It is indeed a great achievement for our organisation as from a long time, we were keenly looking for investors who would help us in scaling up our operations and assisting us in reaching new horizons of success. CTAP Systems is a well-known name in the realm of IT consulting and solutions, however, to take it to the global level, it was necessary for us to attract investors and I am truly thankful to Sharks Fund, which helped us in the entire process of Fundraising.

Commenting on the recent developments of Fundraising by CTAP Systems that was led by Delhi-NCR based incubator- Sharks Fund, Arjun Chaudhary, its CEO stated, “I would like to congratulate their entire team for this move. It is also a great moment for us as we incepted Sharks Fund with an aim to help entrepreneurs raise funds for their startups at every stage of their fundraising journey and when our clients are happy, we feel the same way. India, in the recent times, has witnessed a lot of startups coming forward and making a difference and we are happy to help them in our little ways.

Sharks Fund, under the able guidance and support of an experienced team which includes Arjun Chaudhary (CEO), Apoorv Chopra (COO), and Shivani Chopra (CFO), has been successful in assisting numerous startups across various segments to meet investors and help them in raising fund for the upscaling their venture. As of now, Sharks Fund has generated quite a buzz among budding entrepreneurs who are seeking fundraising. By analysing the needs and requirements of a startup, they help them in getting in touch with an industry expert to help them understand what investors look for in a business. Apart from this, they also prepare entrepreneurs for the perfect pitch. With a plethora of services, they have truly positioned themselves as a game changer in the realm of startups in India.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.