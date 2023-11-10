CUCET Rewards Meritorious Students from All Over India

Besides a lifeline for needy students through which they can access quality education, Scholarships are meant to reward the deserving students and effectively boost the graduation rate of the country. It is elemental to bring diversity in the field of higher education by enabling students from diverse backgrounds to pursue their careers and dreams.

Scholarships are one of the best ways to cultivate talent and nurture the young minds of deserving students. In addition to helping needy students to get promising academic records, many studies across the globe have suggested that scholarships are effective in breaking the cycle of poverty.

Some of the students of Chandigarh University, who received 100% CUCET scholarship under different courses during their academic time at the Chandigarh University.

Chandigarh University (CU) which is known for its excellence in higher education and research, has been actively pursuing its mission to not let the talented students, who have potential to excel in varied fields, remain deprived of education.

For carrying this mission forward and help as many as students CU every year provides the scholarships worth Rupees 170 crore under Chandigarh University – Common Entrance Test (CUCET). It is a national-level entrance exam and scholarship test mandatory for admission to various UG and PG courses being offered at CU. It is conducted in two phases every year.

It opens a sea of opportunities and global exposure and recognised academic excellence to the deserving students. Currently, the phase one of CUCET for 2024 is underway and applications are open for students who wish to grab scholarship opportunities at CU.

With its unwavering commitment for cultivating progress and resilience, CU has been consistently extending a helping hand to students grappling with financial woes.

Last year, approximately 7.5 lakh applications were received for 139 undergraduate and postgraduate programs under CUCET in two phases. While 3 lakh applications were received in the first phase, 4.5 lakh applications were received in the second phases. Most of the applications were for engineering courses followed by MBA.

Of the 7.5 lakh applications, the total number of eligible students was 54,700 and among them around 18000 were offered scholarships by the University.

What is CUCET?

It is an entrance-cum-scholarship test for admission to various programs to provide an opportunity to bright and inquisitive young minds from across the country to study in most challenging and diverse academic environment. It is used for admissions cum scholarship purpose which is aimed at recognizing the achievements, potential and talent of the students by providing a chance-to-all to win scholarships and study at Chandigarh University in futuristic and cutting-edge programs of their choice.

The test is based on the syllabi of concerned qualifying examination and aptitude for that subject and its objective is to establish University's commitment to admit deserving students on merit basis and reward them with scholarships. It shows CU’s commitment to assist students to overcome financial barriers in undertaking quality higher education in the field of their choice and support students to achieve professional success in the futuristic areas of education.

Chandigarh University best place to pursue your career

Within a short span of time since its foundation in 2012, CU has emerged in top echelons in the field of higher education and has set an indelible mark in pursuing groundbreaking research and academic excellence. Besides being top rankings in its pocket, CU recently earned the prestigious ABET accreditation for nine of its engineering courses.

By achieving this feat, it has set another benchmark in the realm of technical education and has joined the club of 895 colleges and universities in 40 countries who have received ABET accreditation for their engineering programs.

The university has registered 9124 placement offers for the 2023 batch – which is the highest in India. The university has been setting new benchmarks in campus placements through an exceptional relationship between academia and industry and has become a platform to realize dreams. More than 858 multi-national have visited the CU campus for recruiting graduates showcasing their trust in the young talent nurtured at Chandigarh University.

The highest national package for a CU student this year stands at ₹54.75 lakh per annum (LPA), while the higher international package has reached a whopping ₹1.7 crore – the growth in the highest package is 30%. Notably both the highest packages have been bagged by engineering graduates of the university.

Stellar show in rankings

The university this year achieved a significant milestone by securing the first rank among India’s private universities in the coveted QS World University Ranking 2024. It was the only university, from Punjab and Chandigarh, to feature among the world’s top 1000 universities and found a place among the top 26% of institutions globally.

Prior to that CU made a stellar debut in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Subject Rankings in 2023 released in March and made a significant rise in this year’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) as well. Notably, in the QS World University Subject Rankings in 2023, the university ranked 1st in India in the field of Hospitality Management, 11th in India in the field of Engineering and Technology, Computer Science, and Information Systems, ranked 12th in the field of Mechanical Engineering, and 16th in India in the field of Business and Management Studies.

As per QS WUR 2024, the University stood at the number one spot in the employer reputation and number at the second spot in academic reputation among the country’s private universities. The employer reputation indicator considers the important component of employability and the institution’s reputation amongst employers.

