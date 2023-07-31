CUET (MCA) 2023 result: INPS Classes

CUET (Common University Entrance Test) introduced by Ministry of Educationis a national level exam for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and research program courses.CUET is being conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency) to manage admission tests for higher education institutions. The main goal of conducting this exam is to achieve “one India one exam” for any undergraduate or postgraduate program running in the institutes of this country. From 2022, around 54 central universities will be taking admissions from CUET. Likewise, JNU, BHU, AMU, DU, HCU etc. The exam will be containing common syllabus and pattern so that all students in the country specially students belonging to rural areas get same opportunity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanskriti Score- 264

CUET Exam Pattern(2023) (ONLY FOR MCA)

Question Pattern - The no. of questions will be 100 and divided into two partsPart A: Consisting of Language Comprehension/Verbal Ability, General Awareness, Mathematical/Quantitative ability and Analytical Skills comprising of 25 MCQs.Part B: Domain Knowledge comprising of 75 MCQs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shreya Gupta Score- 259

INPS classes provide an excel preparation not only for NIMCET but all entrance like MAH MCA CET, CUET (MCA) etc.. Result of CUET 2023 again proved that INPS Classes is best for preparing all kind of (MCA) Entrance.

Aditya Dixit Score-256

Surya Gupta Score- 245

Best wishes and Congratulations from the institute on passing the CUET-2023 with good scores

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Sanskriti Score- 264

- Shreya Gupta Score- 259

- Aditya Dixit Score-256

- Surya Gupta Score- 245 etc.…

Address- Pratap Bhavan, Behind Leela Cinema, Hazratganj, Lucknow

Contact Number - 9838162263/ 9953737836

Mail-info@inpsclasses.com

Website -www.inpsclasses.com

WhatsApp ‘Hi’ at9076900830 and get free study Material.

(Disclaimer: The person / organization concerned is solely responsible for the veracity of the claims made in this article)

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}