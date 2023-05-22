CultureX's AI-Driven Influencer Stack to Transform 50 Elite Agencies, by June '23

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22: CultureX.ai, a Gurugram-based creator economy saas startup, has levelled up the state of influencer marketing; with its proprietary AI-powered influencer stack and 200 million+ global creator database.

The stack is disrupting the economy by some handpicked elite influencer agencies & divisions of some digital marketing companies into a full-fledged influencer marketplace, which is end-to-end white-labelled.

The startup is funded by IIM-Ahmedabad’s CIIE, AppyHigh Technology, Founders of Juspay, Celebrity Creators like Anubhav Singh Bassi & Appurv Gupta, Marquee angels like Mohammed Sirajuddin and Akshay Chhugani, and many more. The vision behind the startup is to build infrastructure for the creator economy.

Also, this is being seen as one of the biggest platforms globally in terms of data capabilities, with a 200 million+ global creator database on the system. The System allows agencies to easily tap the Vernacular India (#Bharat) with a strong influencer database of tier 2/3/4 Indian cities and rural influencers, with 20+ in-depth filters.

Not just that, the system also has creators from other key markets like SEA, MENA, USA, UK & other regions. The engineering team at CultureX.ai guarantees 85% precision on the in-depth audience insights, which is beyond market standards. With such capabilities, the agencies can efficiently identify and execute campaigns with the most suitable influencers for their brands.

The proprietary OS developed by the company focuses on strengthening the supply chain of the economy. It allows an elite few digital agencies onboarded on the platform to manage their brands and creators under their own identity via its OS, and empowering them with digitization and higher efficiency at all levels.

Marketers and the tech’s early users are claiming the system to be one of the most powerful tools the Indian influencer industry has seen till now. In the last 3 months, many of CultureX's onboarded agencies have already witnessed some remarkable growth in their businesses and have leveraged the platform in their own different ways via PRs, acquiring new clients, upselling to the existing ones, onboarding thousands of creators on their white-labelled system and more.

The system has deployed AI-integrated modules at different levels, such as AI-powered proposals and AI-generated creator lists for each unique campaign, together with unparalleled insights, creative campaign ideas & strong ROI predictions for such campaigns. The negative aspect of an AI-powered system like this is that it can directly cut down jobs and enable agency owners to do more with fewer resources with such powerful integrations. “CultureX has been a flagbearer of AI-powered initiatives in the influencer economy till now, and we are now going bullish to implement AI at almost all levels in the process, to disrupt the space, forever.” says the CEO Vinay Mehta. He additionally comments, “If you’re a marketer or you run an agency – I dare you not to love our system. It’s that deeply engineered. All credits to the dynamic team @Cx.”

The OS smoothens the entire Influencer campaign process from creator discovery to bulk creator reach outs, to tracking progress, to brand approvals, to payouts, to generating ROI-Reports and much more. For agencies, the system’s powerful engineering minimises hours' worth of operational challenges to seconds of plug-and-play tasks. Every partner is provided independent servers to do all these things, with end-to-end encryption.

CBO @CultureX, Amol Gupta says, “I believe this is a revolutionary step, allowing agencies to go beyond the mainstream advertising platforms such as META and Google AdWords that have now started giving inferior ROI as compared to influencer marketing in certain domains. The entire arrangement also adds up, big time in these agencies’ revenue streams where they can now offer comprehensive influencer solutions to their ever-increasing clientele.”

Disruption of old practices and processes is inevitable in any industry, and with the entry of CultureX’s technology, it seems like the Influencer marketing landscape is all set to be revamped and transformed for years to come. Truly, India sees some phenomenal startup stories.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.