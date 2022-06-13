CYCLING FOR A SUSTAINABLE TOMORROW

Leaving behind luxury cars and opting for cycling seems to be a popular fitness mantra in the post-Covid world. To celebrate the same, DLF5 in partnership with Hindustan Times and hydration partner Real Fruit Juice organised DLF5 Fitter, a community cyclothon. Decked in cycling clothing and protective gear, around 200 participants came out for the early morning event in Gurugram on Sunday, June 4.

“The event was organised between World Bicycle Day and World Environment Day. We couldn’t think of a better day for this cyclothon! Our initiatives like the Freedom Run, which will also be back this year in August, and DLF5 Fitter aims to bring our residents together for the goal of personal and environmental wellness, as we have observed a lot of avid bikers in the DLF5 community. This is just the beginning; we plan to upscale such activities in the coming years,” says Deepak Renganathan, CMO and senior vice president, DLF Limited.

The event started with a warm-up session followed by the 12.5 km cycling marathon. Participants could also choose a smaller route of 6km. Cyclists were welcomed back with a live performance of Summer of ’69 on the stage. Later, inners were felicitated, too.

Nandita Sharma, a resident of DLF5, who won bronze at the cyclothon, shared about her experience at the event. She said, “The event was very smoothly organised, there were barricades all over for our safety. We were sure that we would not be run over by any other vehicle on the road.”

Another participant, Roma Nihalini, who bagged gold in the marathon, shared, “It was heartening to see residents across all age groups taking part in the cyclothon. This is the first time since the pandemic that all residents have come together for an outdoor physical activity like this.”

The event came to an end with stunt performances and a Zumba session to wrap up the morning, with KK’s songs as a tribute to the late singer.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.