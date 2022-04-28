Cytecare Cancer Hospitals: Busting 5 Chemotherapy Myths

The term ‘cancer’ is much-dreaded, mostly because people do not understand what it entails, the treatments that are available today, and the high chances of cure. Chemotherapy, for instance, is incorrectly equated with terminal cancer or excruciating pain.

Currently, more than 80% of cancer cases are treated by chemotherapy. Despite its proven merits as an effective treatment that can kill rapidly dividing cancer cells to prevent them from growing and making more cells, several myths and misconceptions about chemotherapy continue to prevail.

“Half-knowledge is dangerous. It’s important to separate the wheat from the chaff so that we can tackle this public health challenge in the most effective manner.” says, Dr. Harish P, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology, Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, Bengaluru.

Here are the top 5 common myths and misconceptions that the doctor dispelled:

Myth 1: Chemotherapy causes hair loss.

Fact: Not every patient who undergoes chemotherapy experiences hair loss. It depends on the type of cancer and the kind of drugs used to destroy the cancer cells. It’s important to know that different drugs target different types of cancer and work in different ways. For instance, many drugs used to treat lung cancer, colon cancer, stomach cancer, and liver cancer, typically, do not cause any hair loss.

Myth 2: Chemotherapy is painful.

Fact: Chemotherapy means treatment with chemicals. Just like antibiotics are used to treat infections, Chemotherapy drugs are used to treat Cancer. They can be taken orally, topically, or as an injection. Chemotherapy administration is a completely painless procedure.

Myth 3: Chemotherapy has harmful side effects.

Fact: Chemotherapy like any other medicine does have some side effects but most of them are temporary and do not cause any damage to major organs like the liver or lungs. Common side effects include fatigue, changes in weight, appetite fluctuations, constipation, and diarrhea, to name some. All these side effects usually subside within a few days.

Myth 4: Chemotherapy always causes nausea and vomiting.

Fact: Until about two decades ago, chemotherapy was known to cause severe nausea and vomiting. However, with the latest advancements in Chemotherapy and Antiemetic drugs, almost 99% of the patients undergoing chemotherapy today do not experience any of those side effects.

Myth 5: Chemotherapy means terminal cancer.

Fact: Most of the cancer patients undergo chemotherapy to prevent future relapse. Usually, we give it after the surgical procedure. In some cases, chemotherapy may be given before the surgery in order to shrink the size of the tumor, so that it can be removed completely and safely without much damage to the surrounding organs. The intent is to cure the disease and the chances of cure with cancer are very high.

Sadly, due to lack of awareness and access to quality healthcare, most people fall prey to the myths and misconceptions about cancer and its treatment. At Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, we strive to empower individuals, organizations, and communities with the right information and care. We actively partner with schools, corporates, and government agencies to conduct extensive cancer outreach programs, with a focused approach for greater impact.

