D2C athleisure brand aastey launches a new club collection for the tribe

aastey, India’s first sustainable size-inclusive athleisure brand, has dropped its latest collection - the club collection. It consists of soft silk scrunchies, a blue lily scented candle, yoga mats, silk eyemasks, a cap and the unwind box.

Inspired by aastey’s vision of building an environment full of joy, the club collection consists of everything one needs for a relaxing day, and the unwind box is the perfect BFF and the bridesmaids’ gift.

The sunset scrunchies are versatile in colour, come as a pack of three and have a detachable bow to add an extra flair to your look. The zen candle is the perfect mood-setter with its subtle blue lily scent and gorgeous rose gold tin, which one can recycle. The aastey yoga mat comes in a magnificent beach blue colour and is made with organic rubber, making it slip-proof. Lastly, the uncurl eye mask, available in three different colours, is made with pure silk to ensure you get the deepest, most rejuvenating sleep. The unwind box comes with some club collection offerings and a few special aastey goodies.

Speaking about the new club collection launch, Jeevika Tyagi, Co-Founder and CEO of aastey, said, “As a brand, we strive to give our tribe the best of both worlds - a product that is fashionable and sustainable. All the products in this collection are well thought out and researched, keeping our tribe's needs in mind as we wouldn’t be anywhere without them.”

On the club collection, Kanupriya Mundhra, Co-Founder and CCO of aastey, said, “We built aastey to bring in that happy and slow feeling in peoples’ lives; assure them that it is okay to relax and take things slow. With this collection, we want to reiterate the same message.”

As a brand, aastey believes in giving back to society in small ways. Hence every yoga mat comes with a free cover made by the NGO - smile for all, and the production of these covers helps underprivileged communities all over India.

Lastly, it’s raining offers at aastey where one can use the code monsoonflash to get additional discounts over and above the pre-existing monsoon sale.

aastey is India’s first sustainable size-inclusive athleisure brand with a vision to create a community that prioritises sustainability by using eco-friendly, sustainable fabrics with cutting-edge designs. As a brand, we believe in living at your own pace, no matter who you are or your destination. It’s all about enjoying the journey and #liveaastey.

