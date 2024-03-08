Dabur Hajmola Commemorates International Women’s Day with #AchhaiKaChatkara Campaign

In moments of tragedy and adversity, women often emerge as pillars of strength, resilience, and unwavering compassion. From navigating personal loss to facing societal challenges, women around the world have demonstrated an extraordinary ability to rise above adversity with grace and determination. Their stories of courage and resilience serve as a testament to the indomitable spirit of womanhood, inspiring hope and igniting positive change in even the darkest of times.

On this International Women's Day, amidst the celebration of womanhood and empowerment, Dabur Hajmola's #AchhaiKaChatkara campaign shines a spotlight on the incredible journey of Dorris Francis, a 64-year-old self-proclaimed traffic manager. Dorris's story is not just one of personal tragedy but also of resilience, compassion, and the unwavering spirit of giving back to society.

Fourteen years ago, Dorris Francis lost her daughter in a tragic road accident. Instead of succumbing to grief and despair, Dorris chose a path less travelled — she decided to dedicate herself to preventing further tragedies on the very spot where her own life was shattered.

For the past fourteen years, Dorris Francis has been a beacon of hope and a symbol of selfless service as she manages traffic at the intersection where her daughter's life was tragically cut short. Her presence at this spot is not merely a duty; it's a testament to her resilience and her commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

Despite enduring the depths of personal loss, Dorris Francis embodies the essence of humanity through her simple yet profound acts of kindness. With just a few gestures, she averts potential accidents, and with a warm smile, she guides pedestrians and motorists alike through the chaos of city traffic. Her story is a poignant reminder that even in the face of adversity, there exists a reservoir of goodness within each of us, waiting to be unleashed for the betterment of society.

On this International Women's Day, let’s draw inspiration from Dorris Francis's remarkable journey and pledge to emulate her spirit of resilience, compassion, and service towards creating a safer and more compassionate society for all. As we celebrate the achievements of women worldwide, let us also remember unsung heroes like Dorris Francis, whose acts of kindness and selflessness truly make the world a better place.

