Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 Announced

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 will be held with tremendous pomp and grandeur on 20th February, 2024 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Celebrities, Media Personnel, Government Delegates, and Industry Heavyweights will all be in attendance.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded in 2012 and established in 2016 to carry forward the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke - The Father of Indian Cinema. It is India’s only independent international film festival, with a mission to celebrate the work of aspiring, young, independent & professional filmmakers. The aim is to honour the lifetime effort of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke ji and so, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences. DPIFF is a unique initiative intended to honour the Entertainment Industry and to appreciate creativity in the spectacular world of cinema.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF quoted, “The father of Indian Cinema, the one-man miracle, the doyen of movies – Shri Dada Saheb Phalke ji introduced the people of India to the beauty of cinematic experience and evolved the largest entertainment industry in the world and today it gives me immense pleasure to announce the celebration of this legendary personality through the prestigious evening of #DPIFF2024. The history of cinema, movies, and the film industry has undergone many changes that transformed the movie industry from the modest beginning with black and white silent films to colourful extravaganza. Further, I take immense pride to unveil the theme for the upcoming ceremony which is Cinematic Evolution”

Anil Mishra, MD of DPIFF added, “Cinema is a dynamic industry and it changes and evolves with time and society. The era of movies started with silent films thereafter came the sound era, and the shift from black and white screens to coloured ones. Moreover, Filmmakers took it upon themselves to address and tackle social issues existing in the society back then such as wars, homicide, crime against women. Cinema has evolved not only in terms of technology but has also progressed socially, the Indian Cinema today is tackling issues which were once considered as a taboo in the Indian society such as live-in relationships, date rape, prostitution etc. and simultaneously preserving our culture by creating films relating to our culture and history. This year it will be a celebration from salient beginnings to spectacular stories, unveiling the ever evolving canvas of cinema”

Over the years, DPIFF has evolved into the country's most prestigious award ceremony. In a monumental celebration of talent, the gala event will felicitate the artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and dedication to excel in the year 2023. DPIFF will be honouring all three prodigious segments - the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry & International Film Fraternity - under the same roof.

It aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 celebrated the splendour of cinema with resounding success on the 20th of February, 2023. The event at Taj Lands End felicitated the best creative minds in the Film and Television industry, paying homage to the craft of filmmaking pioneered in India by Dadasaheb Phalke. The occasion was commemorated with the support of Powered By Partner Mastercard and Joy E-Bike, Co-Powered By Nutrilite by Amway, Simpl, TTK Prestige, Metro Shoes and Diageo India. The affiliated States for the celebration were Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Punjab Tourism, Chhattisgarh Tourism and Himachal Tourism.

The grand gala was full of memorable moments and was attended by luminaries like Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, R. Balki, Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Hariharan, Anupam Kher, Rupali Gangully, Harshad Chopda, Tejasswi Prakash and many others. It was the glorious culmination of creative endeavours with Cinematic Tourism as the theme. With musical performances by Mohit Chauhan and Harmony of the Pines, the evening celebrated the grand history and legacy of entertainment in India. The most brilliant minds of the industry and their projects over the past year were felicitated on a grand scale.For more information you may visit: www.dpiff.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.