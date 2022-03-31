Danbro by Mr. Brown: Committed to offer best bakery products & customer service

Danbro is a European registered brand. It is basically based on the concept of Italian Bakery Cafe. As everyone knows, Mr. Brown is the pioneer of baked sweets, and Danbro is maintaining its legacy with a few improvements. Danbro has launched several premixes for various products which will soon be available across India. Danbro incorporates Live Baking, Live Kitchen and Live Cake Making to provide an enhanced customer experience where you can watch the products being baked in front of you.

Danbro's Incredible Journey

If you have the passion to do something in the heart, the ability to make continuous efforts in the right direction and believe in yourself, then no one can stop a person from becoming successful. We are talking about Ramu Gupta and his wife Tanushree Gupta, who raised a dream and worked hard and diligently to make that dream come true. Ramu and Tanushree's dream was to provide such a bakery to the people of Lucknow city where all the bakery products are available. A bakery where along with taste, people's health is also taken care of. Hence the quality of the products along with the superior taste was ensured from the very beginning. Today the products of Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery are everyone's favorite.

When the little ant walks with the grain

On climbing walls, she slips a hundred times

Faith of the mind fills courage in the veins

Climbing and falling, do not hesitate to climb

After all his hard work is not in vain

Those who try don't give up

These lines by poet Sohanlal Dwivedi narrate the story of the struggles of Ramu Gupta, the Honorary of Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery and his wife Tanushree Gupta, and the reward in the struggles that they witnessed at the beginning of their bakery, lived and traversed the trail of struggles. Reach the pinnacle of success. Danbro By Mr. Brown is today a well-known Bakery in the city of Lucknow. It has thousands of appreciations in the city and outside the city.

Famous bakery destination

Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery is an effortless customer base. The magic of the taste of these age-old bakeries present here is what made Lucknow a famous bakery destination. Be it the festive season or any other day, this bakery is always crowded with bakery lovers. Experienced and skilled artisans are engaged round the clock in this bakery to make delicious rusks and biscuits. The popularity of this bakery among the people can be gauged from the fact that all the goods are sold within a few hours of its formation. With the passage of time and keeping in view the demands of the customers, although the technology and equipment of making goods in the bakery has changed, but the magic of taste remains the same. Italian machines are also used for the production of products.

Economical product

Danbro By Mr Brown Bakery's specialty is its affordable prices. These include cakes, pastries, brownies, tarts and many other products. Due to the increasing demand of the people, many establishments of Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery have been opened. Many eminent personalities have been a fan of Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery products. This is the reason that apart from the city of Lucknow, tourists coming from outside also do not forget to pack cakes, biscuits and other products from here.

Great in taste

The delicious dishes of Lucknow are famous not only in the country but all over the world. Danbro By Mr. Brown Bakery's products taste great too. Superior Taste, Sincere Efforts, Credibility, which is fueled by the quality of the products, is the secret to the success of this bakery.

Behind every success there is a struggle story, whether it is a person or a company's initial phase, the one who keeps on moving forward after overcoming the difficulties, he definitely achieves success. With its various branches in the city of Lucknow, since the year 2008, this bakery has been working to add happiness and sweetness to the lives of people through its delicious products.

Be it various delicious desserts or bakery products Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery continues to be a well-known name in the world of baking. You can avail the various facilities and services of this bakery to turn your special moments into a celebration.

Journey to success

Ramu Gupta, his wife Tanushree and the entire family started this bakery in the year 2008. In the beginning, traditional and commonly eaten tea cakes, different types of cookies, sweet and salty cookies eaten with tea were made here. Then there is everyone's favorite Chocolate Roll, Kiwi Pastry, Paneer Hot Dogs, Pizza, Dhokla, Choco Lava Cakes, Cocoa Lollipops, Blueberry Cakes and Red Cheese Cake. It was also given a place and soon this bakery became the favorite bakery shop of the customers.

Online delivery facility

In today's busy lifestyle, people often prefer to order food sitting at home. It makes life more convenient and comfortable. Whether you are looking to welcome a sudden burst of joy or eat a good quality cake, Danbro By Mr Brown Bakery does not miss any opportunity to make your special occasion a memorable one. You can ask for products sitting at home from the online website of this bakery.

Danbro By Mr. Brown Bakery is committed to provide the best services to the customers by constantly improving its services to keep up with the changing times.

Special attention to customer service

The tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava has also been going on in India for centuries. That is, the guests are given the status of God and they are considered as another form of God. Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery also takes special care of its customers. Customers visiting the establishment are informed about all the products available here. All the staff of the bakery treat the customers very well.

Branch development from time to time

Earlier, where only certain types of namkeens, biscuits, cakes and patties items were available in the market, now a variety of baked products are available, keeping in view the increasing demand and convenience of the customers, the bakery has expanded its branches from time to time. has done.

Yummy and cute gift

Over the years, this establishment has been a part of people's birthdays, festivals, weddings, anniversaries and other big celebrations. Necessary arrangements are also made here to give attractive gifts on these special occasions. Gift hampers made from chocolates, cookies and other products are quite famous for gifting someone special on a special occasion. On any special occasion, you can take gifts for your loved ones from here.

These special products made people's favorite brand

Cake - Be it birthday or anniversary, cake fills almost every special occasion with the sweetness of happiness. Be it the designer cake or the best flavored blueberry or red velvet cake, you will find a lot of variety of cakes here. It also includes special rasmalai cakes, dry cakes and pancakes. Also photo and fondant cakes are available.

Unique taste of chocolate

Chocolates are especially liked among the youth and are also given as gifts. You can find tempting handmade chocolates at Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery. You can also buy attractive and healthy gift packs of chocolates. Apart from this, you can take dark chocolates, oats cookies according to your choice.

Wonderful cookies

Whenever it comes to bakery food, the name of cookies is definitely remembered. Everyone is crazy about it, from children to elders. Evening tea is incomplete without two cookies. Because its taste is so wonderful and crisp. The cookies available at Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery are well received by people due to its superior quality and taste.

Different types of breads

Various breads of special variety are available here. Multigrain Atta Bread, which is tasty as well as healthy. Apart from this, you will also find garlic and focaccia bread here. Apart from this, cardamom rusk and low fat and low sugar rusk are also available here.

Spicy salty

Sweet as well as savory products are present here in salty. These spicy and delicious namkeen products are very much liked by the customers. Nowadays, not only sweet but salty is also given as a gift.

Cheesy cake

Any festival in India is incomplete without sweets and cakes. Especially on a birthday cake is necessary. This bakery fulfills your need.

There are a lot of bakeries in the city, but the cake tastes amazing at Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery. Not only cakes and pastries but also pizzas, cookies, burgers, chocolates, breads, pizza bases etc. are all available fresh. Dan Brown by Mr Brown Bakery by Ramu Gupta and Tanushree Gupta, who have made the city crazy about their cakes, have carved a niche for themselves in the city.

Ramu explains that his cakes have the right ratio of sauces, jams and breads. With every bite, you will feel the taste of jams and sauces in every layer. You can find both egg and eggless varieties at Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery. Their counter and oven are separate. The cakes, chocolates and patties here are all delicious as well as fresh. Many varieties of cakes, breads and cookies which are not found anywhere else are available here.

Healthy Gujiya with Honey

Gujiya can be useful for serving breakfast immediately if you have returned from work or if a guest suddenly comes to the house. If you are fond of eating Gujiya, as well as want to serve Gujiya to your guest, but you do not know how to make, then there is nothing to worry. Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery takes care of your worries. The Gujiyas available here are not only full of taste but also healthy. Not sugar but natural honey has been used in this.

Special Italian Pizza

Exclusive Italian Pizza is available at Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery. Pizza is an Italian dish, which is very much liked in India. According to a survey, in the year 2020, pizza has been searched the most on Google in food. Considering the passion for pizza among the people, Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery provides quality and delicious pizza.

Special focus on better service and employable education: Danbro's Bakery

The Bakery Institute has been opened to provide certification courses and empower youth and women in the region. Danbro Bakery makes optimum use of technology and with world class IT infrastructure, website and Danbro App, provides excellent services and delicious products to the customers at door step with ease. Presently Danbro is expanding its footprint across India with an aim to provide maximum employment to youth and women. In the future Danbro will expand its services around the world. Currently, plans are underway to open stores in Italy and Paris.

Danbro: Important Points at a Glance

• Danbro is a European registered brand. It is basically based on the concept of Italian Bakery Cafe, which is infused with the latest baking trends and technology.

• Danbro is an upgrade to Mr. Brown. Danbro now also offers Live Baking and Live Cake Making facilities, thereby bringing freshness and pleasure to the customers.

• Danbro is maintaining the legacy of Mr. Brown Bakery in its innovations such as live baking and more.

• With European technology Danbro has launched various cake premixes and other premixes for various products, which are being sold across 38 cities in India and soon the customer pack will be available pan India.

• Danbro has mainly opened a bakery institute to train its employees. Danbro also offers certification programs, through which the work of empowering women is being done. The objective of this program is to train more and more people so that they can open their own bakery shop and their own factory in the future.

• Danbro Bakery makes optimum use of technology and world class IT infrastructure, provides door step delivery of customers' favorite and delicious products through its website and Danbro App.

• Currently Danbro is expanding its footprint across India with the aim of providing maximum employment to youth and women.

• Danbro is planning to have a global presence and is working with full commitment to soon open stores in countries like Italy, France, Germany and so on. These countries have a large South Asian population, which is a positive sign for its success.