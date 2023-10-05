Dare to be different with the new Galaxy A54 5G in white #AwesomeIsForEveryone

Your smartphone is no longer just a device that keeps you connected with the outside world. It is a personal style statement, and the colour of your gadget says a lot more about your personality than you can imagine.

Samsung’s popular model from its Awesome A-series – the Galaxy A54 5G – has been launched in an all-new hue of white, the ultimate colour on the shade card for Gen Z. The model is already hugely popular for impeccable features like durability with Gorilla Glass 5 and IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, Samsung Wallet and One UI, amongst many others.

In a recent all-white treasure hunt carried out by Samsung, the white was loved by content creators across genres, whether it was dance, fashion, or music. In fact, Samsung has now partnered with popular influencers Anuv Jain, Parul Gulati, and Dhanashree to come up with a three-part content series that transports viewers to an awesome all-white world!

In the video, the creators are seen solving three tasks. Each of these has been tailor-made for them. As they navigate through the all-white world and crack the clues to reach the next one in an intriguing game of treasure hunt, actor and influencer Parul Gulati spots the white mannequin that needs dolling up and drops her smartphone while sprinting towards it. The first clue is tuned in with her real-life profile, as it requires her to ‘spice up’ the mannequin’s look.

While looking for the second clue, ‘Water water everywhere, Stand in the centre, Sing a song without care, Wait for the next one as you stand there’, singer Anuv accidentally splashes water on his smartphone while he is singing a song standing near a water fountain to get to the next clue. Through the narrative, the endeavour is to bring out the popular features of the model – added durability with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 in the first instance and IP67 water resistance in the second one, as the creators try to solve the treasure hunt!

Read on to know some of the key features that make the Galaxy A54 5G truly awesome.

Awesome Durability: This model fares high on durability as it comes with the IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, an absolute must-have addition for smartphones in Indian conditions. This smartphone can be submerged in 1m of fresh water for up to 30 minutes, without a worry of the phone getting spoilt due to water damage. So, the next time your smartphone suffers an accidental fall, like what happened with Anuv, don’t worry about the scrapes and scratches. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has the Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 to offer added protection on both the front and back glass.

Awesome Looks: The new Galaxy A54 5G looks absolutely stunning with a trendy and youthful appearance so you can really flaunt your style with your latest acquisition. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes in a glass back finish, making it even more appealing for Gen Z.

Awesome Wallet: The smartphone comes with Samsung Wallet, a quick and secure way to make payments, store your digital IDs and provide protection to your personal data. The wallet lets you use Cards Tap & Pay and UPI payments in a seamless manner. You can also use this feature to securely access your Digital IDs such as PAN card, driving license, and vaccine certificates, among others, which will be kept safe from malice.

Awesome Camera: The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes with a camera setup consisting of a 50MP Main Camera with Optimal Image Stabilization (OIS), a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera and a 5MP Macro Camera, which captures every moment and turns it into precious memory with unmatched clarity using multiple high-performance lenses. You can expect outstanding night shots with Samsung’s iconic Nightography feature.

Awesome Videos: You can take brilliant videos too as the 1.6x wider OIS mechanically moves the image sensor in response to any shaking detected in the phone while the 4.2x higher VDIS digitally reduces the level of blurring or distortion in videos that may be caused by unsteady movements.

So, if you like to push the boundaries and live on your own terms, the new Galaxy A54 5G in white is the right phone for you. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G White at ₹36,999 (inclusive of a ₹2,000 instant cashback and ₹2,000 bank cashback on ICICI, SBI cards. Owning this phone just got easier with the 12 months, No Cost EMI offered on it as well. Buy now and make your awesome white!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

