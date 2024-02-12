Das Writing Services Marks 14 Years of Continued Excellence in the Content Writing Industry

Das Writing Services, a prominent figure in the content writing sector, embarked on its journey 14 years ago. What began as a modest business plan fuelled by the passion of a B.Tech college student has blossomed into a formidable force in content creation industry.

The evolution of Das Writing Services is a testament to unwavering dedication and exponential growth. From its humble beginnings, the company has soared to new heights, becoming a quality benchmark in the world of content creation. The success story is not just about delivering words; it's about crafting narratives that engage and performs on Google SERP.

In January 2010, Das Writing Services (DWS) emerged as the brainchild of Subhodip Das, driven by a visionary goal to transform the content writing industry to a full-time career prospect from freelancing. Subhodip embarked on this journey by gathering clients from diverse platforms. Responding to a growing demand, he swiftly curated a dynamic team of writers and editors, tapping into the talent pool of his hostel mates.

Following his graduation, Subhodip established the company as a proprietorship firm in 2012. It marked the beginning of a promising venture that would soon flourish. In April 2013, an office was inaugurated in Joka, Kolkata, housing a modest yet dynamic team of employees.

Despite its humble beginnings, the company quickly gained prominence, thanks to its steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional quality, content ranking high on Google and ensuring timely project completion.

In June 2015, DWS embarked on a transformative journey to Salt Lake City, Sector II, Kolkata. With a dedicated team, company cultivated valuable partnerships with renowned brands, fortifying the market presence.

Subhodip, the founder and CEO of Das Writing Services reveals, "The constant drive for me was ensuring my team stayed motivated. This involved a thorough understanding of client details and projects before creating content. So, we ensure regular meetings and dedicated training sessions as key components of this approach. With a constant focus on quality, we managed to get more references from our present clients and started to make our mark in the industry."

In August 2018, Das Writing Services marked a significant stride in its journey by officially registering as a Private Limited Company. Fuelling this growth, the company proudly inaugurated its third office in the bustling Salt Lake City, situated in the heart of Kolkata's IT hub, Sector V.

The following year, the company achieved recognition as one of the top 1000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the 16th Global MSME Business Summit 2019 in New Delhi, India. This accomplishment allowed them the privilege of also participating in the summit.

Propelled by a relentless drive and sustained expansion, the company achieved a noteworthy milestone in April 2019 when it established a specialized client servicing and business team.

As time unfolded, the company's portfolio experienced remarkable growth, reaching new heights. The company delivered an astonishing workload of over 22 million words in FY22-23.

Diverse Expertise and Exclusive Teams

DWS excels in delivering personalized content thanks to its diverse team of writers. Each team specializes in specific industries, ensuring projects are assigned to qualified writers who bring expertise and insight to create tailored, engaging content.

Das Writing Services employs a distinctive approach, crafting customized solutions to cater to individual client needs. Renowned clients such as Bajaj Finserv, Acko and Groww benefit from our top-tier content creation that surpasses industry benchmarks. Be it in technology, finance, education, or e-commerce, we proudly offer a comprehensive solution for all.

Presently, the primary client base includes reputable brand names concentrated in India. Subhodip proudly asserts, “For the past 14 years, we've effectively delivered content writing services in Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and clients from Delhi.”

Quality Assurance through Rigorous Processes

DWS is known for its stringent quality control practices, integral to the company's essence.

Therefore, new writers undergo a comprehensive 6-month training program immersing themselves in a comprehensive program.

“We teach them how to use top-notch tools like SEMrush, Ahrefs, Yoast SEO plugin and Grammarly premium, so they can do deep competitor research before creating content and make sure it is optimized after it is done”, stated Bitan, SEO manager at Das Writing Services.

"We have a strict no-outsourcing policy, unlike a lot of players in the market. Our writers are full-time employed working from office and get regular sessions for technical topics, finances, stock market, etc. to stay updated with current trends", says Amitabha, senior editor at DWS.

At DWS, every content undergoes multi-layered proofreading and fact-checking, leaving no room for errors. Therefore, each piece of content delivered to the client not only meets their specifications but also aligns seamlessly with their brand identity.

The team collects detailed project information from clients before they close deals, so they can set realistic goals. They want to beat their clients' expectations, so they consistently deliver results that achieve the goal.

The company prides itself on offering competitively priced content without compromising on service excellence. A dedicated team meticulously oversees each B2B transaction, fostering personalized and targeted client relationships for an unparalleled customer experience.

“This has been instrumental in establishing long-term partnerships and delivering content that truly resonates with our client's target audience", Nabodita, business development manager states.

Strategic Content Planning and Consultancy at Das Writing Services



Das Writing Services distinguishes itself with a strategic approach in content writing service, emphasizing content planning and consultancy.

Shuvrojyoti, the project manager, highlights the importance of content planning and scheduling stating, “I oversee planning and scheduling of content delivery, ensuring our clients constantly receive a seamless stream of content for on-page and off-page activities. In 2023, we achieved an impressive milestone by delivering 95% of our projects ahead of schedule."

“We start with our Project Initiation Sheet, where we systematically receive and document client projects. Simultaneously, the DWS Board enables us to track and monitor ongoing projects, ensuring seamless coordination among team members”, he adds.

Moving Forward with a More Personalized Approach to Creating Human Written Content

Das Writing Services stands as the preferred content partner for on-page website blog writing services for businesses nationwide.

Celebrating 14 years, their focus remains on delivering top-notch content through skilled writers. In today's digital world, the emphasis is on human-crafted content.

With regular training, discussions, and diverse subject matter expertise, the writers bring a personal touch, understanding intricate client requirements. So, where AI may miss nuanced details, human-crafted content emerges as the linchpin—not merely words, but a personalized connection clients can rely on for enduring success.

One of the major USPs of this writing agency is creating high-quality authoritative/thought-leadership/pillar content and long-form blog posts. Their main emphasis lies in strategically designing on-page content to secure high rankings within Google SERPs, specifically within positions 1 to 5.

Das Writing Services boasts a proven track record, consistently yielding 7 to 8 times better organic returns than paid campaigns. Elevate your online presence with DWS expertise, crafting compelling content that ensures optimal visibility and a remarkable return on investment (ROI).

