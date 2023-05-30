DataMites - Global Data Science & Analytics Institute is now in Hyderabad

India, 30th May 2023: In recent years, data science and analytics have emerged as some of the most important fields in technology, with the potential to transform industries ranging from finance and healthcare to agriculture and manufacturing. DataMites, a global data science and analytics institute, has recognized this trend and has expanded its operations to Hyderabad, India.

Data Science Trends in Hyderabad

As a hub of technology and innovation, Hyderabad has become a center for data science and analytics in India. According to a recent report by Analytics India Magazine, Hyderabad is one of the fastest-growing cities for data science and analytics jobs in India. The report also states that Hyderabad has the highest

concentration of data science and analytics jobs in the country, with an estimated 25% of all data science jobs being located in the city.

The demand for data science and analytics professionals in Hyderabad is driven by several factors. First, Hyderabad is home to several large technology companies, including Microsoft and Google, which have significant data science and analytics operations in the city. Second, the city has a large pool of highly skilled professionals, many of whom have experience in data science and analytics. Finally, the state government of Telangana has made significant investments in building the infrastructure and ecosystem required to support data science and analytics companies.

Given the demand for data science and analytics professionals in Hyderabad, it is essential for individuals looking to build a career in this field to receive high-quality training. That is where DataMites comes in. DataMites opened its first office in Ayyappa Society, Megha Hills, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana. The aspiring candidates can walk-in to the office and can get to know more about Data Science courses.

Why Choose DataMites for a Data Science Course in Hyderabad?

DataMites is a globally recognized data science and analytics institute with a presence in over 20 countries. It offers a range of courses that are tailored to the needs of individual students, whether they are beginners or experienced professionals. Here are some reasons why DataMites is the right choice for data science courses in Hyderabad.

Experienced Faculty: Lead mentor Ashok Veda has 20 years experience in the field of Analytics and Data Science. Heis the founder of a leading AI company, Rubixe.com and has actively mentored more than 15,000 data science and analytics aspirants. data science and analytics. Additionally, he has delivered a significant number of influential lectures on AI and data science at a number of noteworthy venues. All the faculty members work under the guidance of Ashok. This ensures that students receive training that is relevant and up-to-date.

Practical and Hands-on Approach (Live Projects & Internship): DataMites courses are designed to be practical and hands-on, with students being given real-world datasets to work with. This approach ensures that students are well-equipped to apply the skills they learn in the classroom to real-world problems.

Tailored Courses: DataMites offers a range of courses that are tailored to the needs of individual students. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced professional, there is a course that is right for you.

Flexible Learning Options: DataMites offers both Offline classes and online courses, which ensures that students can choose the learning option that best suits their needs.

Job Placement Assistance: DataMites provides job placement assistance to students who complete their courses, which ensures that they have the support they need to build successful careers in data science.

Certification Programs: DataMites offers globally recognized certification programs that demonstrate a student's proficiency in data science and analytics. These certifications can be valuable in helping students stand out in a competitive job market.

Focus on Emerging Technologies: DataMites courses focus on emerging technologies such as machine learning and big data technologies, which ensures that students are learning skills that are in high demand in the job market.

Strong Alumni Network: DataMites has a strong alumni network, which provides students with opportunities to network and learn from professionals in the field of data science and analytics. ( trained 60,000+ professionals)

Competitive Pricing: DataMites courses are competitively priced, which ensures that students receive high-quality training at an affordable cost.

Globally Recognized: DataMites is a globally recognized data science and data analytics institute with a presence in over

Conclusion

In today’s world, all the sectors now depend heavily on data science. The amount of data produced by organizations and individuals is increasing exponentially, and there is an increasing need to derive insights from this data to inform business decisions. DataMites Institute is now located in Hyderabad, which is a fantastic opportunity for anybody wishing to obtain a competitive edge in the job market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.