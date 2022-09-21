DataTrained Placement Review - Highest Package of 45 Lacs in Microsoft

DataTrained reviews have been fantastic by their learners, and more than 85% of the learners have experienced positive career growth in terms of pay hikes and designations.

Yes, you heard it right. The world's leading edtech company DataTrained Education has recently released its placement report for its India region vertical for Data Science, Full-Stack development, and Investment Banking programs. According to the DataTrained Placement Report released recently, this year's hiring trend has witnessed a sharp increase in the tech roles in Data Science, Analytics, and Full Stack Development domain. This has resulted in the hiring trend going upwards, wherein more than 200 companies have expressed interest in hiring Data Trained learners. The number of offers released also saw a steep increase of 45% compared to the last year.

This is quite evident from the honest Data Trained reviews that have been shared by most of the DataTrained learners on the popular Tech Course Review Platform, Analytics Jobs.

The institute set a record with one of its alumni, Sameer Shukla, bagging a CTC of 45 Lacs. The student was enrolled in DataTrained PG Program in Full Stack Development Engineering. However, the maximum number of placements happened in their Data Science program named PG Program in Data Science, Machine Learning, and Neural Networks. More than 40% of the total placed candidates got a package of more than 15 Lacs per annum. The non-tech hiring also saw a huge surge, with one of the learners, Jayant bagging an offer of 17 Lac CTC in Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. He was enrolled in DataTrained's PG Program in Investment Banking and Capital Markets.

As per the report, Machine Learning, AI, Development, and Data Science were some of the most popular cohorts in 2021, and these courses regained their popularity in 2022 as well. The biggest surprise was Investment Banking and Capital Market, which saw good interest among the finance companies in the pre-placement talks. This also proved time and again that DataTrained courses in Data Science, Full stack Development, and Investment Banking are one of the most sought-after careers learners are looking for, and they are equally popular among employers as well.

We talked to Farhad Khan, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) at DataTrained Education, "DataTrained pedagogy aims at four pillars that we regard as our values. They are Quality, Reliability, Affordability, and Employability. We strictly adhere to our values, and these encouraging results have been owing to our ongoing hard work done by our trainers and employees."

About DataTrained: DataTrained - started in 2012, is India's leading edtech company in the higher education and UpSkilling segment. Starting with the only course in Data Science, the organization is now a pioneer in the online education vertical and is working towards the success of a global workforce of over 1.4 billion. With a learner base of more than a Lac, DataTrained courses cover the complete workforce UpSkilling in the tech segment.

DataTrained learners have boasted of high career growth in the form of steep salary hikes, frequent promotions, and job placements. More than 85% of the DataTrained Learners have achieved Positive Career Growth.

Janardan Tiwari, CEO-Global, DataTrained, said, "We strive to create a tech-based fantastic online pedagogy that supports and builds a skilled workforce backed by strong placement and corporate relations support. The workforce we strive to create will be equipped with the ever-changing demands of the organizations and the challenges of the future. Our commitment can be judged upon our resolve to change and upgrade careers for the future".

DataTrained popular courses are PG Program in Data Science, Machine Learning and Neural Networks, PG Program in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, PG Program in Full Stack Development Engineering, PG Program in Human Resource Management and People Analytics, PG Program in Ecommerce and Digital Marketing and the popular Undergraduate course named DataTrained Undergraduate Program in Engineering (DTUPE).

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.