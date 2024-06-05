Dazzling Queens Shine at Mrs. World International 2024 Grand Finale

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 1: The splendid Leela Ambience Gurgaon hosted an enchanting evening of beauty and resilience as Mrs. World International 2024, Season 2, reached its grand finale. Spearheaded by the innovative Barkha Nangia, founder of Glamour Gurgaon, this esteemed event showcased elegance and grandeur, honoring the diverse accomplishments of married women worldwide. Conceived and executed by Barkha Nangia, Mrs. World International strives to recognize and celebrate the vital roles of married women in their families and communities while empowering them to embrace their individuality and pursue their passions

The sparkling event was attended by the elite of the fashion and entertainment industry, creating an atmosphere of unmatched glamour and style. Featuring an impressive lineup of contestants, the pageant showcased the beauty, intelligence, and resilience of contemporary married women.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The event concluded with the crowning of winners Shraddha Vadalia from Group A and Anuradha Gupta from Group B. Both Shraddha and Anuradha distinguished themselves among the talented contestants, demonstrating exceptional charisma and dedication to the principles of Mrs. World International 2024.

Other titleholders who impressed the judges and audience with their outstanding performances include - Mrs. World Unity: Saumya Shree, Mrs. World Peace: Chandrika Gunturu, Mrs. World Pride: Nithanya TM, Mrs. World Harmony: Amudha Subramanian in Group A. Oiendrila Guha and Niharika Chaudhary were honored as Second Runner-up and First Runner-up, respectively. In Group B, Mrs. World Unity: Zelda Kolah, Mrs. World Peace: Pinki Maring, Mrs. World Pride: Denys Kumaran, and Mrs. World Harmony: Rutvi Vyas emerged victorious. Ruby Jha and Shazia Zafar were recognized as Second Runner-up and First Runner-up, respectively.

The grand finale buzzed with excitement as the finalists gracefully walked the runway, impressing the distinguished jury with their poise and confidence. This event marked the conclusion of an extensive series of auditions held in major cities worldwide, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dubai, London, New York, and Melbourne. The intense competition challenged participants in various rounds, testing their confidence, stage presence, and captivating ramp walks.

Before the grand finale, contestants embarked on a transformative journey, participating in intensive grooming sessions to refine their skills and prepare for the spotlight. This detailed process was overseen by Barkha Nangia, a celebrated beauty entrepreneur, who has been a key figure in organizing successful pageants since 2010.

Speaking about the event's significance, Barkha Nangia expressed, “Mrs. World International was conceptualized to empower married women, both nationally and internationally, to chase their dreams with unwavering zeal. Age is a mere number; it's one's unwavering pursuit of goals that defines success. This platform will be a launchpad for many of our finalists and winners, propelling them towards careers in modeling, acting, theatre, ramp shows, and more.”

Meenakshi Sheshadri, a distinguished member of the jury, offered her perspective: “Judging Mrs. World International 2024 was an absolute pleasure. Each participant exuded undeniable charisma and unwavering self-belief. This competition beautifully shattered stereotypes, proving that marriage need not be a barrier to ambition. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and participants.”

Another jury member, Lataa Saberwal, said, “Being a part of the Mrs. World International 2024 jury was a truly inspiring experience. The participants showcased remarkable grace and determination, defying traditional expectations and demonstrating that marriage can be a foundation for continued personal and professional growth. I am immensely proud of each contestant for their courage and spirit.”

Akassh K Aggarwal, Namrata Senani Garg, and Yasmin Mistry were also part of the jury for Mrs. World International 2024, Season 2. The pageant's Direction & Choreography was expertly handled by industry veteran Shie Lobo, adding a touch of finesse to the grand spectacle.

The event also highlighted Glamour Gurgaon's dedication to social responsibility. For over ten years, the organization has committed to raising awareness about breast cancer through annual camps and free medical check-ups for disadvantaged women. With the support of volunteer doctors, this initiative aims to educate women on early detection and prevention, addressing a critical health concern affecting one in eight women in India.

The success of Mrs. World International 2024, Season 2, was bolstered by the invaluable contributions of its partners. From healing meditation with Arhat to cinematic brilliance with Bling Ping, and from Eleven Cosmetics' elegance to Tops' delectable offerings, each partner played a crucial role. O’Gardener provided refreshing rosewater, while Dr. Snug focused on health and wellness. Fuschia added a delightful gifting touch, and News9 and Abeertech enhanced digital presence. Lastly, UK International adorned contestants with stunning hair and makeup, completing the comprehensive support that ensured the event's resounding success.

As the evening concluded, excitement and anticipation filled the air for the future. Mrs. World International 2024, Season 2, serves as a celebration of womanhood in its entire diverse splendor. It empowers women from various backgrounds to assert their presence on the global stage. This inspiring occasion acts as a catalyst for millions of married women worldwide, encouraging them to dream big, embrace their resilience, and pursue their aspirations.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.