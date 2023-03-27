De Dhakka 2, A Hilarious Family Comedy Drama, Streaming Now On ZEE5 Global

The Marathi-language comedy-drama De Dhakka 2 made its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global. The movie revolves around Mr. Makarand Jadhav and his hilariously weird family in London. Here, the Jadhavs fall victim to a financial con and end up under the control of the mafia. The comedy follows their plight as they try to escape the situation. Reminiscent of 2000’s Marathi movies, it offers viewers an entertaining and fun ride.

The second sequel follows the popular and much-loved Siddharth Jadhav-starring movie "De Dhakka", released in 2008. The movie was inspired by Hollywood’s hit, "Little Miss Sunshine". De Dhakka revolved around a financially distressed family that travelled to Mumbai to support their daughter in a dance competition offering huge prize money. De Dhakka 2 is written by Pratap Phad, co-directed by Mahesh and Sudesh Manjrekar, and produced by Yatin Jadhav and Swati Khopkar.

Presented by Zee Studios, De Dhakka 2 is available for digital streaming on ZEE5 Global. Bharti Achrekar, Anand Ingale, Makarand Anaspure, and other well-known names from the industry are featured in the movie. Ajay Lobo composed the music, Karan Rawat was in charge of the cinematography, and Satish Padwal is the editor of the movie.

Plot

The film follows revolutionary scientist Makarand Jadhav and his family as they embark on a hilarious joyride once again. This time, the family goes to London and gets stuck in a rut. They end up in the grasp of a Pakistani mafia. To get away from this ordeal, they go on another road trip adventure.

Cast

Bharti Achrekar

Makarand Anaspure

Abhijeet Deshpande

Karan Singh Duggall

Lee Nicholas Harris

Gauri Ingavale

Anand Ingle

Siddarth Jadhav

Vidyadhar Joshi

Sanjay Khapre

Saksham Kulkarni

Mahesh Manjrekar

Medha Manjrekar

Andreina Sambucetti

Shivaji Satam

Atul Sharma

Avinashi Sharma

Pravin Tarde

Colin Thompson

Release date

De Dhakka 2 is a family entertainer. It shows the journey of a quirky family from Mumbai as they travel to London. The film was released in theaters on August 5, 2022. Since ZEE5 Global acquired the streaming rights to the film, it premiered on March 24, 2023, and is now available to stream on the platform.

