De Italia by Aertsen Living : Where Elegance Meets Affordability in the World of Home Furniture

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 9: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad – In a gala that left no room for subtlety, Dē Italia, an enterprise nurtured by Aertsen Living, has set a new benchmark in the world of home furnishings. The grand launch on the 28th of October not only redefined the parameters of luxury furniture but also introduced an era of accessibility in the same breath, where elegance and affordability unite seamlessly.

De Italia, a subsidiary of the illustrious Aertsen Living, embarks on a transformative journey to make luxury furniture attainable for a broader audience. Their vision takes tangible form through the careful curation of materials sourced from global destinations and a thoughtfully assembled collection that elegantly balances aesthetics with budget-friendliness.

Aertsen Living, a cornerstone in the premium and luxury home interiors industry, stands tall with a legacy of excellence in offering top-tier home interior solutions. Their brand identity is synonymous with customer delight, offering a diverse range of products and services that have earned them unwavering trust in the industry. Dē Italia, their new venture, unfurls a fresh chapter in the book of luxury furniture, pushing the boundaries of opulence and sophistication.

The grand launch event was nothing short of a sensory delight. It unveiled a splendid collection of premium furniture pieces that harmoniously amalgamated artistic finesse with functionality. The showroom served as a testament to the brand's devotion to delivering top-tier quality.

The masterminds behind De Italia, Vinay Addagiri, Manidhar Anumula and Ar.Suresh Nagala, played a pivotal role in scripting the brand's narrative of success. Suresh, the custodian of design, selection, and material choices, ardently described how each piece at Dē Italia embodies opulence and innovation. Vinay, the orchestrator of daily operations and marketing, showcased the brand's resolve to deliver nothing short of excellence and enduring quality. Manidhar, entrusted with sourcing materials and managing the manufacturing unit, shared insights into Dē Italia's innovative spirit and unwavering commitment to stretching the horizons of luxury furniture.

Dē Italia's grand launch event symbolized a turning point in the world of luxury home interiors. It reaffirmed the brand's position as a trusted and esteemed name in the industry, while also underscoring their commitment to making luxury more accessible. The showroom continues to attract interior design enthusiasts and homeowners, leaving them captivated by the elegant fusion of artistry and affordability in every piece.

Dē Italia isn't just a furniture store; it's a testament to the celebration of elegance, affordability, and innovation. In the days since the grand launch, the brand's commitment to excellence and making luxury more accessible has remained unwavering. Dē Italia by Aertsen is well on its way to shaping the future of luxury furniture, setting new standards in the world of home interiors. De Italia is located at 4th Floor, NBK Building, Rd Number 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

