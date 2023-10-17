Deblina Sarkar crowned as Mrs. India Woman of the universe 2023, will represent India in international platform

New Delhi (India), October 16: Deblina Sarkar started her journey in the fashion and modeling industry since 2021. She won Mrs. India Australia beautiful face 2021 in Australia and started modelling for Lakme Australia and many other reputed brands in Australia. She won Mrs. India Gorgeous in 2022. She won Mrs. Tech Diva 2023. Recently Mrs. India Queen of Substance show was organized in Delhi in august 2023, in which she won the title of Mrs. India Women of the Universe with her hard work and true dedication, and she will be representing India in international platform in Dubai for women of the universe pageant in November 2023 as Mrs. India, women of the universe. She has also won the title of Mrs. Best Ramp Walk and Mrs. Photogenic in Mrs. India Queen of substance 2023.

She was awarded Iconic Beauty Queen of the Year 2023.

Deblina Sarkar works as a software engineer in one of the reputed multinational company in Sydney, Australia and she’s a proud supporter of cancer council india and Australia. She have hosted many fund raising events for the same and provided one day medications for all of the cancer patients in one of the cancer associations in India.

By virtue of her defence background, she had got the opportunity to experience multiple cultures of our country.

She’s a trained kathak and Bharatnatyam dancer as she believes that dance is a great way to maintain fitness and uplift your mood.

Maintaining health is her priority and she believes in eating right and taking care of her own health and also of her family members.

Deblina Sarkar is a go-getter person, she exactly know what she want to do in her life.

Her vision is to start her own NGO to help all women, children and old aged people.

She believe that women empowerment is about realising that every women is unique and beautiful in her own way, it’s about realising that there’s no need to compare yourself with any other men/ women. It’s when you take a stand for another women. It’s about voicing your opinions and speak up for your dreams.

She believe that everything starts with YOU. You have to speak up for yourself and then the world will support you.

She encourages every women to work with their talent. Hence she want every women to follow their own dream and not to imitate anyone. BE YOU.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!