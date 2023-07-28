Debunking the myths about IVF

An increasing number of Indian couples are having trouble with conception owing to factors such as late marriages or planning children late, women rising up the career ladder and deferring pregnancy, busy lives and rising stress levels that come with it. In Vitro Fertilisation, or IVF, offers a ray of hope to thousands of such couples suffering from infertility as it gives them a chance to have biological babies of their own. IVF has been helpful even in cases where a natural pregnancy is medically not possible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But, while IVF has transformed countless lives, giving countless couples a chance to have a biological baby of their own, it has not been immune to the persistent myths and misunderstandings. In the run up to World IVF Day, a virtual panel discussion, ‘Start your joy. Myths related to IVF’, powered by Sanofi, saw fertility experts debunk some common myths around the process of IVF.

One of the most common misconceptions is that most people who seek IVF treatment are those who have fertility issues and this treatment is only for couples who have exhausted all other fertility options. “IVF treatment is not just for infertile couples. If you are infertile, IVF is definitely a very good option as a treatment modality, but it is available as a procedural treatment for many other kinds of people who cannot conceive naturally despite being fertile,” said Dr Akanksha Loomba, Fertility Specialist, Madhuraj Advanced Infertility and IVF-ICSI Centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This includes those who want to become single parents, or those in same sex relationships who can choose a donor egg to have a baby of their own. There are couples suffering from some genetic disorders and others problems. Such couples don’t want their genetic disorders to get passed on to the next generation. They can also opt for IVF to have a healthy baby minus the genetic disorders.

Another major trend is that members of the LGBT community are opting for IVF in large numbers, as they are deprived of natural conception of pregnancy. It is also a popular option for women who wish to focus on their careers and are opting to marry late. “We have seen so many actresses, who are getting their oocytes frozen when they are young so that they can later go for IVF treatment when they get married and ready to have children. The fact is that IVF is increasingly being used as a modality by those who want to have a baby even if they are not infertile,” Dr Loomba further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In fact, it is rare to see birth defects in babies born after the process of IVF at the time of delivery. This is because babies born by IVF are thoroughly screened and in some cases even genetic testing is carried out to reduce the chances of birth defects. “Generally, 3-5% of the population suffers from some kind of birth defect. There are some reports that may associate IVF or ICSI procedures with increasing the chances of birth defects. But, in general, I would say that it probably might increase the risk by 1%. You also have to bear in mind that infertile couples are usually slightly older in age and are suffering from some kind of problem,” said Dr Loomba.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about whether IVF is a painful procedure, the doctor said it can be time consuming. The hormone injections have also evolved over time but proper follow-ups are critical. Patients need to stay focussed on the treatment. There is another myth that children conceived by IVF are more prone to health issues or developmental delays, which the panel debunked.

“The scientific evidence says that there are no associated anomalies along with IVF and ICSI. Now, we have data available for more than three decades which reflects that there is any associated abnormality or physical or developmental delay. The children are the same as those born with a normal birth,” said Dr Vandana Jain, Fertility Specialist, Vardhman Infertility and Endoscopy Centre, Muzaffarnagar (UP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is another myth that the one factor that significantly affects the success rate of IVF is the age of the woman. Dr Jain clarified that what is important for IVF is the ovarian reserves of the woman, which deplete at different ages for different women. “What matters the most in IVF is the ovarian reserve. Now, the most common age of patients coming to our clinic is 37-38 because of late marriages. They turn 40 by the time they are convinced for an IVF procedure. If you are fit and your ovarian reserves and tests are ok, you can go for IVF,” she said.

The discussion then progressed to the impact of lifestyle factors such as diet, stress, environmental factors, emotional issues on the process of IVF. Doctors were of the opinion that all of these factors take a toll on the physical and mental health of the couple which affects their fertility index.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have personally seen that when I am stimulating a lady and she has a good ovarian reserve. But the eggs are not proliferating and the growth of the follicles is not happening well. Upon counselling, when I tell them to speak less of stress, I have seen personally that suddenly they give a better result. So stress has a major factor in affecting the response of a patient towards any IVF treatment,” said Dr Loomba.

A lot of patients don’t want to go for IVF because they believe that it is a very expensive process, and it is something that is not affordable for the masses. “Patients assume that IVF is out of budget and don’t even come to the clinic to check the actual costs. What we do is we offer counselling and offer a range of packages. Instead of going for IUI or repeated IUI, she should go for IVF. So, the cost you are taking up in multiple IUI treatments is going to sum up to the same. And then for couples' low cost, IVF cycles are also available as natural cycle IVFs. There is also a misconception that IVF can hamper a woman’s natural fertility, which is absolutely not true,” said Dr Jain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Shipra Bagchi, Fertility Specialist, Bagchi IVF Centre spoke about the connection of cancer and IVF. “Yes, this is a very common question that even comes sometimes in the minds of the fertility specialist whether IVF treatment can increase the risk of cancer in the woman who is receiving it. But many studies have shown that there is no increased risk of cancer, even after taking multiple cycles of IVFs. But if someone is being treated for cancer, they should discuss their condition with their fertility specialist and start the IVF treatment,” she said.

The discussion concluded with another very common myth – is IVF treatment meant only for obese people? Or is it only meant for you know, slim and trim and much healthier people and not the obese people?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Obesity is as such not a contraindication for IVF treatment. But yes, if a person has a BMI of more than 30-35, they will have a lesser chance of IVF success because sometimes obesity is associated with the other hormonal disturbances which may affect the treatment and its result,” said Dr Bagchi.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.