Decentraland and Xchange Monster (MXCH) Aiming to Dominate the Gaming Industry

The gaming industry is growing rapidly and improvements are being made frequently to better the gaming experience. Experts say it is the revolutionary new way to earn income among other ways of generating wealth in the crypto world. Gamers can accumulate income through staking, playing games and trading.

Once upon a time, kids who enjoyed and indulged in traditional gaming would have never thought that you could play games and make money at the same time. The NFT and Metaverse have pushed barriers that gamers did not think could be pushed. We are now witnessing a different time where cryptos are adopting NFTs into their rewards system. The GameFi sector has also opened the door for new-age games to create their own metaverse where gamers can explore, build and monetize their assets in the virtual world.

In this article we will be looking at how Decentraland (MANA) has pioneered blockchain gaming and also take a look at Xchange Monster (MXCH), a new project still yet to launch but seems to have a lot to offer.

No Better Land than Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is an Ethereum-based metaverse that was introduced to the cryptocurrency market in the beginning of 2020. The Decentraland Metaverse project is governed by its community and scaled according to their investments on the platform.

Users can create and customise their characters to their liking in many ways through purchasing non-fungible tokens and by using their MANA tokens to begin an adventurous journey through Decentraland. MANA is the asset that gives players the means of buying services, goods and LAND in the virtual world.

This is credited to Ethereum’s smart contracts that linked metaverse technology with Decentraland’s ethos. This project proclaims to have several tangible use cases; being, content curation, advertising, a digital collectibles market, and social hubs.

Though Decentraland’s core purpose is to entertain its users, such as allowing users to create customised digital environments where they can build games and themed communities, it also functions as a metaverse platform where users can buy digital art, trade with regulars, and even acquire education at the Decentraland University.

Xchange Monster (MXCH) The Monster Who Pays

Xchange Monster was conceived out of genuine interest and commitment to solve the longstanding industry problems identified in the previous section. We aim to achieve this with our solutions discussed below.

Having trusted and well-secured crypto platforms is fundemental for the growth and development of the gaming crypto market. As a forward-looking organisation, Xchange Monster is carefully designed with a strong sense of awareness about the importance of trust and regulation in blockchain technology.

All products and services offered under Xchange Monster are fully regulated and monitored by one of the most trusted and recognized regulators in Switzerland. Hence, in-game assets of their gaming community are safe and secured. This way, also, Xchange Monster helps in reducing the possibility of cyber hacks, fraud activities, or other risks that can result in the loss of in-game assets.

Final Thoughts

The amount of money you make through blockchain games depends on the skills and strategies you apply to the game. If you have no previous experience with blockchain gaming, it is best you start with simple play-to-earn games like Decentraland. You will also be able to explore these principals in Xchange Monster once it has been launched.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.