Decentraland, Axie Infinity, Big Eyes Are Three Profitable Cryptocurrencies

The excitement level surrounding meme coins has increased since their latest bull run demonstrated their ability to create huge returns on investment. The interest of financial backers and hobbyists in meme coins has significantly increased.

However, not all new meme coins will succeed in a bear market and return even a small percentage of your investment. Now the question is, in 2022, which new meme coin will be the best one to add to your investment portfolio?

A new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes (BIG), is making waves in the cryptocurrency industry by transforming people's perceptions of meme coins. This meme coin is a project that is presently in its presale phase and has the potential to increase your earnings significantly. Similar to Decentraland and Axie Infinity, it has the potential to become a highly valued cryptocurrency in the metaverse.

For many, investing in Decentraland (MANA)—the market's second-largest gaming cryptocurrency—makes sense. Decentraland and its main rival Axie Infinity have helped rebrand GameFi as a unique P2E gaming network.

Continue reading to learn more about these cryptocurrencies.

Decentraland (MANA)

One of the earliest blockchain and VR experimentation game ecosystems is Decentraland(MANA), which uses the Ethereum (ETH) token standard. In 2016, the project began as a 2D experience game before evolving into its current state as a completely customizable 3D world featuring land, art, and digital items.

Some of the tasks performed by the platform make use of the blockchain's unique Non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Each of the 90,000 plots of land in the game is represented by a non-fungible token.

The ability to buy cheap land defined by NFTs and then sell it for a profit has been a significant selling point for Decentraland. The MANA token used on this network has a market cap of $1.4 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $86 million.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity(AXS) isn't just one of the most well-liked play-to-earn (P2E) games; it's also one of the most significant NFT-based community projects. When it first debuted in March of 2018, Axie Infinity presented its customers with a prospect that seemed almost too good to be true: the chance to earn real money while engaging in their hobby of playing video games.

Axie Infinity is a play-to-win online game on the network where users collect, breed, and mint creatures called Axies for use in tournaments and battles within the game's metaverse. It runs on the Ethereum blockchain, making it easy for new users to join and use the Ronin sidechain to cut down on transaction times and fees.The current market value of AXS is $1.2 billion, and the stock has a 24-hour trading volume of $68 million.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes' ecosystem serves its users well by offering a multitude of useful tools.

A new meme called Big Eyes Coin introduces excitement and humour to the DeFi industry. Users have access to various earning options, and the network has committed to transferring wealth into DeFi. The ecosystem serves its users well by offering a multitude of useful tools.

Experts believe it has the potential to become a widely used metaverse coin in 2022, thanks to its ambitions to release a novel NFT collection.

As part of its mission to promote charitable activities, the network will allocate 5% of its income to protecting marine life. The new meme coin's attractive features, roadmap, and user incentives have attracted the attention of prominent investors.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.