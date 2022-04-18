Deciphering the dilemma of choice between cosmetics and cosmeceuticals

“What is the difference between cosmetics and cosmeceuticals?” is the most common question we get asked from our potential customers, says Sushant Murarka, the founder of True Derma. Most people might be learning about the word “cosmeceuticals” for the first time. The most appropriate and valid answer to this question is whether the products penetrate the skin's surface to influence cellular change or not. Therefore, rather than wasting your money over and over again through trial and error, we suggest that you educate yourself about the differences between products before making a purchase. If you know what different skin care products can do for you, then you will be able to make an informed decision.

Cosmetic products simply smooth or hydrate the skin and are majorly sold at department stores under the FMCG category. The epidermis cannot be penetrated by cosmetics in order to access the deeper layers of the skin. Although cosmetics may refresh your skin for a few hours, they do not create structural changes or produce long-term results. The major problem with most cosmetic products is that they only work on surface level with little or no long term impact. Also, these cosmetic products are laden with harmful chemicals like preservatives, paraben, sulfate, phthalates etc. which have detrimental effects on your skin.

Cosmeceuticals are a result of the marriage of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Cosmeceuticals are mostly researched and developed in labs and under the supervision of skincare experts. Cosmeceuticals have bioactive ingredients such as hydroxy acids, retinoids, and vitamin C at high concentrations and they repair the skin internally . Hence, it can affect the structure of the skin, making them ideal for treating conditions like acne, hyperpigmentation, and aging. Additionally, cosmeceuticals can only be obtained from pharmacies, skin clinics with/without the prescription of a licensed dermatologist.

One such company is True Derma, which only produces top notch cosmeceuticals to ensure the highest quality results. The founder Sushant Murarka ensures that each product goes through stringent R&D process and quality checks. Most of True Derma's products are either USFDA approved or of EU standard.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

